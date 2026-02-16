Max Verstappen reacts after Mercedes influences forces race calendar change

Max Verstappen is set to return to the Nurburgring 24 Hours this year after the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) tweaked its schedule so that the four-time world champion can take part.

The switch allows the Dutchman to feature in a valuable preparatory race without clashing with his Formula 1 commitments—a change he warmly welcomes having feared he would miss out.

Verstappen is enthusiastic about the organisers’ flexibility and is eager to face the challenge of the legendary Nordschleife.

His participation had been uncertain due to a jam-packed F1 calendar. The crucial prep race, NLS2, was originally slated for March 28, coinciding with the Japanese Grand Prix.

By moving it up to March 21, the race now fits perfectly between the events in China and Japan. This rescheduling was achieved in part thanks to efforts from top Mercedes executives, ensuring that the Limburger will race in a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Verstappen delighted with NLS tweak

For Verstappen, clocking extra miles on the German circuit is essential. Although he secured his required license last September, he prefers to leave nothing to chance.

"I’d really like to do this. We're working hard to make it happen," he said in quotes carried by Auto, Motor und Sport.

"It’s fantastic that the organisers changed the date. I need at least one race as preparation. When you’re driving a car that you’ve never taken around the Nordschleife before, it’s simply crucial for getting all the procedures right." The move to a GT3 car brings its own set of unique challenges.

F1 clash avoided

Verstappen also highlighted the importance of mastering pit-lane routines—something completely new compared to the king’s class of racing.

"Normally, I don’t do driver swaps during a pit stop. It’s those little details that I need to nail down," explained the Red Bull Racing driver. The 24 Hours of the Nürburgring is scheduled from May 14 to May 17, conveniently slotted between the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix.

This gap allows Verstappen a hassle-free journey to the Eifel. Previous appearances at the Nurburgring led to a significant boost in viewership on the official channels. With the updated calendar in place, nothing now seems to stand in the way of a historic performance at the famed 'Green Hell.'

