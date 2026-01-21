Max Verstappen fears he will miss Nurburgring race in 2026
F1 champion Max Verstappen has expressed his fears he will miss the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours.
Following his victory on his GT3 debut at the Nordschleife, Verstappen is now targeting an appearance at the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours, whose main race takes place in 2026 from May 16 until May 17.
While there are no F1 weekends that coincide with the actual race, all preparatory NLS rounds and the 24h Qualifiers clash with grands prix: NLS1 (China), NLS2 (Japan), NLS3 (Bahrain) and the 24h Qualifiers (Saudi Arabia).
Speaking to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Verstappen was asked about competing in the 24-hour race, and whether his appearance was in doubt.
"It's very difficult to give an answer right now. I'd like to prepare well, and the preparatory races conflict with Formula 1. So only if something changes will I be able to race this year," Verstappen responded.
Is there a glimmer of hope for Verstappen?
Verstappen's sportscar team Verstappen Racing signed a multi-year deal with Mercedes-AMG from 2026, and the brand have come to the Dutchman's aid to help him contest the Nurburgring 24 Hours.
Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Kallenius and F1 team principal Toto Wolff have reportedly lobbied for the NLS season opener on March 14 (clashing with China) to be postponed.
NLS boss Mike Jager, had no update on the request however, and said: "The request for a possible postponement has now been submitted, but nothing more than that."
If NLS1 is postponed, then the event could take place between the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix on 21 March.
Meanwhile, Verstappen continues to test in GT3 machinery and, prior to the RB22's launch in Detroit, the four-time champion took to the track in Portimao behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 used by 2 Seas Motorsport.
