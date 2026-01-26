Max Verstappen boost after Nurburgring race postponed

The Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie has rescheduled one of its races to avoid clashing with a Formula 1 event, the organisation confirmed to GPFans.

While they don't explicitly mention Max Verstappen, all signs point to the change being made with him in mind.

Verstappen is reportedly eager to compete in the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nurburgring, scheduled for May 16–17.

The four-time world champion wants to ensure he is fully prepared for the challenge. Under the original calendar, all NLS races before the 24-hour event coincided with F1 grands prix.

By moving the second round from March 28 to March 21, the NLS race now slots neatly between the Chinese and Japanese F1 races, giving Verstappen a valuable opportunity to take part in a roughly four-hour race on the Nordschleife.

The moves comes following pressure also from Verstappen's F1 rivals Mercedes and team boss Toto Wolff.

Statement from the NLS organisation

"By shifting the date one week earlier, we can take advantage of a gap in the Formula 1 calendar between the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix. This change opens the door for drivers from Formula 1 and other international championships to take part," the NLS told GPFans. Although Verstappen isn’t mentioned by name, it’s clear this adjustment benefits him.

Verstappen Racing, the GT3 team from Limburg, recently acquired a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo for the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS. Meanwhile, Verstappen appears set to race in a Mercedes himself. The request to adjust the NLS schedule is said to have been made with assistance from Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff and Mercedes-Benz Group CEO Ola Kalenius.

Verstappen with Winward Racing

Verstappen is expected to participate in NLS2 on March 21, driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo supported by Winward Racing. Although Winward provides the technical backing, the car may be entered under Verstappen’s own team name.

Originally, March 21 was set as the season opener for the Rundstrecken-Challenge Nurburgring at the iconic Nordschleife. The RCN, a championship similar to the NLS but fought in a time-trial format, has moved its "Bergischer Schmied" event to March 28. In effect, the two series have swapped dates.

This rescheduling means Verstappen could then sign up for the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nurburgring on May 16–17 – just two weeks after the Miami Grand Prix and one week before the Canadian round.

