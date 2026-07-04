F1 News Today: Christian Horner to make shock return, Red Bull figure absent

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Christian Horner is reportedly set to return to the F1 paddock at Silverstone - the hallowed ground on which he last competed as an F1 team boss.

The former Red Bull boss was axed from the team in the following days after the 2025 British Grand Prix, but could well be back in the F1 circus at the same venue this weekend.

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Key Red Bull F1 figure absent again as exit rumours swirl

A Red Bull F1 star linked with a move away from the team was absent at the British Grand Prix.

The chief engineer has been rumoured to be ditching Red Bull for minnows Cadillac.

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Sky F1 legend Martin Brundle claims 'wild' Kimi Antonelli faster than George Russell

Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle has said that Kimi Antonelli is faster than George Russell.

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19-year-old Antonelli is currently leading the world championship having claimed five of the first eight grand prix victories of the 2026 season.

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Max Verstappen to McLaren and why it makes sense as F1 insider admits 'now is the time'

Max Verstappen has been the centre of attention leading up to the British Grand Prix weekend, despite being seventh in the drivers' championship.

And that's because of a rumoured move to McLaren.

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F1 Sprint Qualifying Results Today: 2026 British Grand Prix times and positions

Lewis Hamilton utterly dominated Friday running at the British Grand Prix, setting the fastest time in practice before staying top of the timing boards for every single part of sprint qualifying in the early evening.

The Brit will start on pole for Saturday's sprint race, and may well have installed himself as favourite for a record tenth British Grand Prix victory on Sunday with his relentless pace.

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