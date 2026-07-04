close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Christian Horner

F1 News Today: Christian Horner to make shock return, Red Bull figure absent

Christian Horner — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Christian Horner to make shock return, Red Bull figure absent

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Christian Horner is reportedly set to return to the F1 paddock at Silverstone - the hallowed ground on which he last competed as an F1 team boss.

The former Red Bull boss was axed from the team in the following days after the 2025 British Grand Prix, but could well be back in the F1 circus at the same venue this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Key Red Bull F1 figure absent again as exit rumours swirl

A Red Bull F1 star linked with a move away from the team was absent at the British Grand Prix.

The chief engineer has been rumoured to be ditching Red Bull for minnows Cadillac.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 legend Martin Brundle claims 'wild' Kimi Antonelli faster than George Russell

Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle has said that Kimi Antonelli is faster than George Russell.

19-year-old Antonelli is currently leading the world championship having claimed five of the first eight grand prix victories of the 2026 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related image
Related image

Max Verstappen to McLaren and why it makes sense as F1 insider admits 'now is the time'

Max Verstappen has been the centre of attention leading up to the British Grand Prix weekend, despite being seventh in the drivers' championship.

And that's because of a rumoured move to McLaren.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results Today: 2026 British Grand Prix times and positions

Lewis Hamilton utterly dominated Friday running at the British Grand Prix, setting the fastest time in practice before staying top of the timing boards for every single part of sprint qualifying in the early evening.

The Brit will start on pole for Saturday's sprint race, and may well have installed himself as favourite for a record tenth British Grand Prix victory on Sunday with his relentless pace.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 Red Bull Christian Horner F1 News Today British Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen sticks boot into Lego F1 cars at British Grand Prix

Max Verstappen sticks boot into Lego F1 cars at British Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Sprint Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton at heart of LEGO F1 storm at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton at heart of LEGO F1 storm at British Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix FREE

  • 3 hours ago
'My team' - Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari rallying cry at British Grand Prix

'My team' - Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari rallying cry at British Grand Prix

  • 28 minutes ago
F1 British Grand Prix 2026: How to watch the entire weekend live and free in the US

F1 British Grand Prix 2026: How to watch the entire weekend live and free in the US

  • Yesterday 23:57

Just in

10:27
'My team' - Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari rallying cry at British Grand Prix
09:42
Max Verstappen sticks boot into Lego F1 cars at British Grand Prix
09:00
F1 Sprint Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
08:12
Lewis Hamilton at heart of LEGO F1 storm at British Grand Prix
07:27
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix FREE
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

'My team' - Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari rallying cry at British Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton

'My team' - Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari rallying cry at British Grand Prix

28 minutes ago
Max Verstappen sticks boot into Lego F1 cars at British Grand Prix F1 British Grand Prix

Max Verstappen sticks boot into Lego F1 cars at British Grand Prix

1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream British Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Sprint Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton at heart of LEGO F1 storm at British Grand Prix LegoGate

Lewis Hamilton at heart of LEGO F1 storm at British Grand Prix

2 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x