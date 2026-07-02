F1 2026 British Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Silverstone
F1 2026 British Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Silverstone
This year's British GP is a sprint weekendMake us your Google favorite
The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is on this weekend, and as with all events in the UK, all eyes will be on the weather and the disruption that it may cause.
Wet weather and the British GP weekend go hand in hand, despite the fact the event always takes place in the height of the British summer.
2025's race, for example, saw some wet conditions, while the 2024 event which was brilliantly won by Lewis Hamilton was also rain-hit.
This year, Hamilton is hoping to claim an unprecedented 10th grand prix victory at the circuit where he already holds the record for the number of grand prix wins and, remarkably, it's looking like it's going to stay dry!
Silverstone represents the ninth race of the 2026 season, a season in which Hamilton has been reinvigorated, already having claimed a grand prix win and three further podiums this year.
So can he claim yet another British GP win this weekend? Or will his championship rival George Russell claim his first home race win?
Here's how the weather might impact the weekend's sprint action!
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British Grand Prix 2026 weather
Friday, July 3: FP1 & Sprint qualifying
With it being a sprint weekend at Silverstone this year, it means that we will have competitive action on the Friday.
But before that, the one and only hour of practice takes place at 12:30pm BST, with the teams and drivers hoping to get dialled into the circuit.
FP1 will kick off in pleasant conditions, with 21 degrees Celsius forecast at the track, which will have a real feel of 22 under the sunny skies.
There is a zero per cent chance of rain falling, while wind speeds throughout Friday will be moderate, at around 10mph.
Attention switches to the competitive running just a few hours later, as the drivers attempt to take pole position for Saturday's sprint race.
Sprint qualifying gets underway at 4:30pm, and temperatures will have a risen a little to 24 degrees Celsius by then.
There remains a zero per cent chance of rain affecting the session - unusual for England - while humidity levels will be at around 38 per cent.
Saturday, July 4: Sprint race and main race qualifying
The first of the two races this weekend takes place on Saturday, at 12pm BST. The shortened race distance will play out in 23 degrees Celsius, but once again without a single drop of rain forecast.
Something which may be difficult for drivers to navigate, however, will be the wind speeds, which sit at 14mph for the sprint race, but are going up to 16mph for qualifying later on Saturday.
That qualifying session takes place at 4pm, and it could be a hot afternoon for the drivers. Temperatures are forecast to reach 25 degrees Celsius, but that will have a real feel of 28.
Perfect conditions for the fans watching on from the Hamilton Straight, or the Landostand at Silverstone.
Sunday, July 5: British Grand Prix
Sunday sees the main event of the weekend, the British GP. The main race has a lights out time of 3pm, by which time temperatures will be up at 25 degrees Celsius.
There is a zero per cent chance of rain affecting the race at Silverstone, but humidity levels will be up at 47 per cent.
The wind speeds will have dropped slightly compared to Saturday, with 13mph winds blowing in from the Northamptonshire hills.
Keep checking back to this page throughout the weekend for updates!
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