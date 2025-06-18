Kelly Piquet - partner of F1 world champion Max Verstappen - has taken to social media to post pictures of her two daughters together for the first time.

The couple welcomed baby Lily to the world at the beginning of May, with the Brazilian model previously sharing images of the little one as the family celebrated their new arrival turning one month old.

And now the first images of Lily alongside Piquet's other daughter Penelope - whose father is ex-F1 star Daniil Kyvat - have popped up on Instagram.

"Mom of two angels," read the caption. "From the very beginning, I dreamed of a moment when the two were side by side - one coming into the world, the other lovingly welcoming.

"@le_infance translated this dream into fabric: Lily's delicate embellishment and big sister's dress, made to meet in a hug."

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet celebrated the arrival of baby Lily in May

Verstappen loving new role

Despite speculation regarding whether Verstappen would have to skip some races this season following Lily's birth, the Dutchman has managed to successfully handle both his personal and professional responsibilities over what has been a hectic period.

However, he has been eager to get home and spend time with his daughter at every opportunity, and this week opted to miss the premiere of the new F1 movie in New York to be with his family.

The Red Bull driver currently sits third in the championship standings behind McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris following his second-place finish at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.

Next up is the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring, where he will look to earn just a third win of the campaign on one of his favourite tracks.

