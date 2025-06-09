Kelly Piquet shares adorable first pictures with baby Lily

Brazilian model Kelly Piquet - partner of four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen - has revealed some new photos of the pair's baby daughter Lily.

Verstappen and Piquet have been together since 2020, and announced in December 2024 that they were expecting their first child together.

F1 HEADLINES: F1 star to be hit by FIA penalty at next race as official statement released

Baby Lily was then born last month, with Verstappen missing media day at the Miami GP in order to be with his partner as they welcomed Lily into the world.

Now Piquet, who is also a social media influencer, has taken to Instagram to show off new photos of baby Lily as the couple celebrate her turning one month old.

Piquet delighted her two million followers by posting a series of beautiful pictures taken by destination photographer Anette Cook, showing Mum and her newborn bundle of joy.

Piquet's separation anxiety

Piquet, who is the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, took to Instagram last week to talk about how hard it was to leave her newborn baby behind for a conference on 'influence and the power of digital storytelling'.

"Yes, six weeks ago. It was hard to get here today," she said during the conference. "It will be the only work I will do this summer. I'm going to take my time before returning and doing a lot of work."

In a later post on social media, Piquet spoke again about how difficult it was to leave Lily behind as she jetted off for the conference.

"Thank you for having me @‌iconference.io," she said.

"It wasn’t easy leaving my one month old behind for a few hours but it was a pleasure speaking yesterday in Lisbon (despite almost having a mini heart attack)."

Baby Lily has great racing genes, with her Dad being a four-time F1 champion, her two grandfathers both being successful F1 racers, and her grandmother on Verstappen's side being a former karting champion.

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso confirms F1 retirement plan

Related