Kelly Piquet hints at Max Verstappen marriage in major slip-up
Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet has made a heartwarming slip-up in her first media appearance since the birth of her daughter Lily.
Piquet and Verstappen first made their relationship public in 2021 after the Brazilian model split from former F1 driver Daniil Kyvat, with whom she also shares a daughter, Penelope, who was born in 2019.
Whilst Verstappen and Piquet are one of the most established couples in the F1 paddock, the pair are yet to reveal whether marriage is on the cards - and if their lavish Monaco lifestyle is anything to go by their wedding would be quite the event.
However, Piquet seemed to suggest the couple had already tied the knot, as she made a slip-up in her first media appearance since giving birth to Lily in May, during a visit to the iconference where she gave a talk on 'Influence & Power of Digital Storytelling.'
"I breathe motorsport. That is something very natural for me. Eventually I married a Formula 1 driver," Piquet said in conversation with TV network TVI.
The 36-year-old quickly corrected herself and clarified, "I mean I'm not married yet!" ruling out a secret Verstappen-Piquet wedding in between grands prix.
Piquet makes first appearance since daughter’s birth
Piquet also opened up on it being her first appearance following Lily’s birth, and confirmed that her focus over the summer will be her family.
"Yes, six weeks ago. It was hard to get here today," she said.
"It will be the only work I will do this summer. I'm going to take my time before returning and doing a lot of work."
Verstappen himself has provided a glimpse into his family life following the birth of his daughter, joking that their home is now like a zoo with the added chaos of four pets in the household.
Piquet and Verstappen own a sausage dog called Nino, and three cats - Jimmy, Sassy and Donatello - with the champion admitting that the cats keep trying to get in the baby stroller.
The motorsport community have also continued to express their well wishes to the couple, with the Automobile Club de Monaco gifting Lily her very own ride-on race car to celebrate her birth.
