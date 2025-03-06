Drive to Survive handed huge boost on eve of series launch
Drive to Survive has received a major boost ahead of the launch of the new Netflix F1 series.
The hit Netflix show has become a firm favourite of Formula 1 fans across the world, giving them a behind-the-scenes look at the biggest moments, characters and controversies from within the sport.
Season 7 will be available to watch from Friday March 7, just in time to whet the appetite ahead of the first first grand prix of the new campaign later this month.
The latest instalment will document some of the most significant highlights from the 2024 season, including Red Bull's struggles both on and off the track, and McLaren's unexpected rise from a constructors' championship outsiders to title winners.
The build-up and fallout to several big-name moves and departures will also feature, including Lewis Hamilton's shock decision to swap Mercedes for Ferrari, and Daniel Ricciardo's VCARB dismissal last September.
Will F1 fans tune in for the new series?
Ahead of the highly anticipated release, GPFans conducted a poll asking F1 fans if they would be tuning in once again, and the results are now in.
54 per cent of our readers confirmed they will be sitting down to watch every minute of the new season, while six per cent said they will 'certainly check it out'.
While those numbers highlight the show's continued global appeal, many readers opted to vote the other way.
Of the more than 3,000 votes cast, 31 per cent said they have never watched the show and never will.
Nine per cent claimed the show has got 'a bit old and stale now', and so they wouldn't be interested in watching.
