Lewis Hamilton sends fans wild with Kim Kardashian 'outtakes'
Lewis Hamilton sends fans wild with Kim Kardashian 'outtakes'
Lewis and Kim look soooo happy togetherMake us your Google favorite
It's becoming an almost daily occurrence - the Lewis Hamilton x Kim Kardashian photo drop that sends fans absolutely wild.
F1's newest power couple began their high-profile relationship in the secrecy of a high-end Cotswolds resort early this year. But now it plays out to millions every day on social media.
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis (41) and Skims founder/reality TV superstar Kim (45) are clearly now very happy together, and very comfortable letting everybody know about it.
The gradual stepping up of their love match in recent weeks has included Kim supporting Lewis and the Monaco Grand Prix and the couple getting their very own puppy together - adorable Golden Retriever Halo.
Earlier this week Kim shared some Hawaii holiday snaps of the couple together to her 344million (yes, you read that right) Instagram followers. And now it's Lewis' turn to reciprocate.
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Hamilton shares adorable photo with Kim Kardashian
Overnight British megastar Hamilton took to his Instagram account to share what he described as some summer holiday 'outtakes' and the lead image was the one that really stole the show.
It has Lewis wrapping his arms tightly around Kim, with the couple looking comfortable and happy. Which can also be said of their fans when they saw the adorable image. And Kim, who replied to the picture with a simple love heart emoji.
The Lewis photo dump also included a picture of the couple all ready to paintball, and fans just loved the whole montage as they named the pair 'Kimilton'. More than 3.4million fans have reacted already, and you can check the photos right here:
Hamilton now goes back to work
Hamilton is one very happy man in 2026 - not only is his personal life a very happy one right now, his on-track performances are back to their best.
The Ferrari superstar had a miserable first year with the Scuderia in 2025, but things are very different in 2026. He sits second in the championship standings, 50 points behind Mercedes' brilliant Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli.
This week Lewis will be forced to leave Kim (for now) to return to work as the sport resumes after the summer break. The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort begins with practice on Friday and the race proper taking place on Sunday (August 23).
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