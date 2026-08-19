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Kim Kardashian in full glam alongside headshot of Hamilton in orange-tinted glasses and red and white pullover. Black background with red smoke rising from the bottom of image.

Lewis Hamilton sends fans wild with Kim Kardashian 'outtakes'

Kim Kardashian in full glam alongside headshot of Hamilton in orange-tinted glasses and red and white pullover. Black background with red smoke rising from the bottom of image. — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton sends fans wild with Kim Kardashian 'outtakes'

Lewis and Kim look soooo happy together

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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It's becoming an almost daily occurrence - the Lewis Hamilton x Kim Kardashian photo drop that sends fans absolutely wild.

F1's newest power couple began their high-profile relationship in the secrecy of a high-end Cotswolds resort early this year. But now it plays out to millions every day on social media.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis (41) and Skims founder/reality TV superstar Kim (45) are clearly now very happy together, and very comfortable letting everybody know about it.

The gradual stepping up of their love match in recent weeks has included Kim supporting Lewis and the Monaco Grand Prix and the couple getting their very own puppy together - adorable Golden Retriever Halo.

Earlier this week Kim shared some Hawaii holiday snaps of the couple together to her 344million (yes, you read that right) Instagram followers. And now it's Lewis' turn to reciprocate.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner's route back in as team boss continues big sell-off

Hamilton shares adorable photo with Kim Kardashian

Overnight British megastar Hamilton took to his Instagram account to share what he described as some summer holiday 'outtakes' and the lead image was the one that really stole the show.

It has Lewis wrapping his arms tightly around Kim, with the couple looking comfortable and happy. Which can also be said of their fans when they saw the adorable image. And Kim, who replied to the picture with a simple love heart emoji.

The Lewis photo dump also included a picture of the couple all ready to paintball, and fans just loved the whole montage as they named the pair 'Kimilton'. More than 3.4million fans have reacted already, and you can check the photos right here:

Hamilton now goes back to work

Hamilton is one very happy man in 2026 - not only is his personal life a very happy one right now, his on-track performances are back to their best.

The Ferrari superstar had a miserable first year with the Scuderia in 2025, but things are very different in 2026. He sits second in the championship standings, 50 points behind Mercedes' brilliant Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli.

This week Lewis will be forced to leave Kim (for now) to return to work as the sport resumes after the summer break. The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort begins with practice on Friday and the race proper taking place on Sunday (August 23).

READ MORE: Red Bull star set to MISS Dutch Grand Prix as injury strikes

F1 TRANSFERS: Verstappen mega offer, huge Sainz deal close, Alonso crunch time

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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