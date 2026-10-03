Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix FREE in the UK
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix FREE in the UK
C4 have you coverage for highlights from SepangMake us your Google favorite
The F1 Bahrain Grand Prix takes centre stage this weekend in the unlikely surroundings of Malaysia and Channel 4 have UK fans covered with two days of TV coverage.
Sepang International Circuit returns to the F1 calendar to stage this race after it was cancelled in April due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The track was always a big favourite for drivers and fans alike, so we should be in for a terrific weekend of action. Some very unpredictable weather might make things even more exciting as well.
Kimi Antonelli goes into the weekend as favourite to win this race as he marches on towards becoming the sport's youngest ever world champion.
It's also a big weekend for Lewis Hamilton over at Ferrari after all the recent tension in Maranello and the speculation about the future of embattled team principal Fred Vasseur.
C4 have you covered for free highlights in the UK, and we have full details.
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What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Bahrain Grand Prix?
Sky Sports of course has live coverage of the big race, but Channel 4 has you covered for free-to-air highlights.
The coverage begins today (Saturday October 3) with a 90-minute highlights show after Qualifying, and that gets under way at 2.45pm UK time (BST).
Then on Sunday (October 4) there is a bumper two-and-a-half-hour show with highlights of the Bahrain Grand Prix, starting at 1pm UK time (BST).
If you miss the action over the weekend, you can still catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.
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