F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia final practice times and positions
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia final practice times and positions
All of the times from FP3Make us your Google favorite
The third and final F1 practice session ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia is in the books, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli on top heading into qualifying.
Teams and their drivers weren't exactly in a rush to get out on track on Saturday afternoon, with only three drivers having posted a lap time after the opening 13 minutes of the session.
However, as the clock ticked down, the cars began to roll out of the garage, with Mercedes star Antonelli going on to top the session with a 1:36:924 second effort after a flurry of late laps at Sepang. That was 0.278s faster than four-time world champion Max Verstappen in his Red Bull.
Elsewhere in Malaysia, Isack Hadjar saw Red Bull finish the session as two-three on the timesheets, with George Russell marginally behind him in fourth spot.
The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished P5 and P6, respectively, while the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were next up in P7 and P8.
Franco Colapinto, after his torrid time in Baku last time out, finished the session in P9, while Arvid Lindblad rounded out the top 10.
With that said, let’s take a look at the full results and lap times from the session below.
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Bahrain Grand Prix FP3 times
Here are all of the times from Sepang International Circuit.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:36.302
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.278
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+0.558
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.610
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.714
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.739
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.859
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.064
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.618
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.782
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.902
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.921
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.939
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.950
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.964
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+2.054
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+2.390
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2.414
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.509
|20
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.747
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3.629
|22
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+3.921
Is there F1 today?
Qualifying is next up later today, Saturday, October 3, at 16:00 (local time) and 09:00 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations, click here.
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