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Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026

F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia final practice times and positions

Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia final practice times and positions

All of the times from FP3

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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The third and final F1 practice session ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia is in the books, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli on top heading into qualifying.

Teams and their drivers weren't exactly in a rush to get out on track on Saturday afternoon, with only three drivers having posted a lap time after the opening 13 minutes of the session.

However, as the clock ticked down, the cars began to roll out of the garage, with Mercedes star Antonelli going on to top the session with a 1:36:924 second effort after a flurry of late laps at Sepang. That was 0.278s faster than four-time world champion Max Verstappen in his Red Bull.

Elsewhere in Malaysia, Isack Hadjar saw Red Bull finish the session as two-three on the timesheets, with George Russell marginally behind him in fourth spot.

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished P5 and P6, respectively, while the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were next up in P7 and P8.

Franco Colapinto, after his torrid time in Baku last time out, finished the session in P9, while Arvid Lindblad rounded out the top 10.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full results and lap times from the session below.

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Bahrain Grand Prix FP3 times

Here are all of the times from Sepang International Circuit.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia FP3 times
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:36.302
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.278
3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.558
4 George Russell Mercedes +0.610
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.714
6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.739
7 Lando Norris McLaren +0.859
8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.064
9 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.618
10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.782
11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.902
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.921
13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.939
14 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.950
15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.964
16 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +2.054
17 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.390
18 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.414
19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.509
20 Alex Albon Williams +2.747
21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.629
22 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.921

Is there F1 today?

Qualifying is next up later today, Saturday, October 3, at 16:00 (local time) and 09:00 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations, click here.

READ MORE: FIA confirms double punishment after Lewis Hamilton investigation at Bahrain Grand Prix

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Written by
Simmey Hannifin Donaldson - F1 Editor
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