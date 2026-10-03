FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty - F1 News Today

The FIA has announced its punishment after an investigation into Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday.

The ruling came after the seven-time world champion had been accused of impeding Audi's Brazilian star Gabriel Bortoleto during Free Practice 2.

The incident came just a week after Hamilton had a similar moment with New Zealander Liam Lawson at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

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FIA confirms 30-place grid penalty for British star at Bahrain Grand Prix

The FIA was busy on Friday handing out a trio of grid penalties for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix with young British star Arvid Lindblad worst hit.

The 19-year-old will take a 30-place drop for the showdown in Sepang, while two other drivers have also been given grid penalties.

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The bizarre reason F1 star George Russell will race in a 60C ‘oven’ at Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 is a multi-billion dollar sport, so it caused shockwaves on Friday when George Russell announced that he will not be able to wear a cooling vest for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Conditions in Sepang are expected to be brutal with temperatures inside the cockpit expected to reach 60C.

Russell though will have to suffer without a cooling vest because of cost cap concerns for Mercedes. Yes, it all comes back to money.

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Russell is going to be very hot in Sepang on Sunday.

F1 stars face ‘substantial’ Italian tax bills going back EIGHT years

Valtteri Bottas says F1 drivers have been hit with tax demands for racing in Italy dating as far back as seven or eight years.

The Cadillac driver stressed that he has no problem paying tax in countries where he races, but admitted the retrospective nature of the demands had caused significant frustration.

The 37-year-old Finn, who lives in Monaco, explained that F1 drivers already pay tax in a number of countries around the world as a consequence of competing internationally.

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Lewis Hamilton issues bold Fred Vasseur statement as pressure increases on Ferrari boss

Lewis Hamilton has come out strongly in defence of his Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, amid speculation about the Frenchman's future.

Those unsubtle public overtures from Christian Horner in the team's direction last week turbocharged talk about the already under-pressure Scuderia boss' position, as the team left Baku without a podium for the fifth grand prix in a row.

Ferrari even took the unusual step of organising a short-notice media call on Tuesday to insist that Vasseur's job is safe despite rumours that his job is on the line, with Hamilton now stepping up again on Thursday to underline the team's message

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F1 drivers risk harsh penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix as FIA confirm decision

It's the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, but that may not be the weirdest thing about F1 this weekend.

There is just one small change to the track (not even really the track) from the days when Sepang used to be a regular fixture on the F1 calendar.

But it could have massive ramifications for drivers during Sunday's big race.

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