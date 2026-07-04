Jos Verstappen has issued a strongly-worded response about Sky Sports F1 analyst Martin Brundle for his comments about the current situation at Red Bull.

His son Max's future is of course the topic of hot speculation this summer with the exit clause in his contract set to become active later this month. It reportedly kicks in if he is outside the top two in the championship standings by the summer break, which is almost a certainty.

This all comes as the huge talent drain at Red Bull is apparently set to continue with chief engineer Paul Monaghan set to leave, adding to the likes of Christian Horner, Helmut Marko, Rob Marshall, Jonathan Wheatley and Adrian Newey among others during the past two years.

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Brundle, team Verstappen and Red Bull 'torpedo'

Brundle commented about the current situation on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, telling UK viewers: "My goodness, they really wanted to torpedo the management of Red Bull didn't they, team Verstappen, and they did that very well indeed, to start with Christian Horner.

"And it just carried on from there with Adrian Newey and Dr Helmut Marko and Jonathan Wheatley and so on, and now we know Paul Monaghan's leaving.

"So I think they did a bit too good a job of wanting to move some people out of the way there at Red Bull, did team Verstappen."

Brundle had strong words to say about team Verstappen.

Jos says Brundle is 'another one of those idiots'

The 54-year-old Jos saw those comments and unsurprisingly he was far from happy with them, responding sternly on social media.

""Another idiot who thinks he knows how it is," he stated.

This isn’t the first time Jos - himself a former F1 driver of course - has clashed with the media. Recently, he also expressed his displeasure with remarks made by former drivers turned analysts Ralf Schumacher and Juan Pablo Montoya.

Verstappen Snr finds it baffling that international outlets continue to offer platforms to former drivers. He is especially irritated by Montoya’s role as an expert on F1 TV, arguing that the Colombian should not be given a platform to criticise.

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Right now it appears Verstappen will stay at Red Bull, despite all the current silly season speculation.

With Mercedes and Ferrari both appearing to solidify their lineups for 2027, it leaves McLaren as the only real contender. Reports last week suggested the two parties had engaged in initial talks, but those reports were shot down by team Verstappen.

Leaving aside that much-publicised exit clause, Verstappen's current deal with the Milton Keynes team runs through to 2028.

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