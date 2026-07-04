Max Verstappen sticks boot into Lego F1 cars at British Grand Prix

Hold the front page, something absolutely unprecedented has happened.

We've found a type of racing car that Max Verstappen actively doesn't want to drive. Who knew?!

Alright, that 'type of racing car' is made of Lego and tops out at 25kmh. And yes, it's not even a car (like the fantastic creations at Miami last year) but just a go-kart. And he's also trying not to get too distracted just before his actual F1 race.

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Apart from all of that though, who thought we'd ever see this day? The man's always given the impression that he'd race a Zamboni if nothing else presented himself, but apparently he's found the line.

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Verstappen: What's wrong with being driven around on a truck?

All 22 of the drivers on the grid will get their own team-branded Lego go-kart for a lap of Silverstone before Sunday's British Grand Prix, with some dirty driving and shenanigans in store if last year's Lego race was any indication.

Verstappen, however, has admitted that if he had his way, he'd scrap the whole thing. "I just get through it as smoothly as possible and wave to the fans," he said, "because they deserve it.

"If it were up to me, I would just want a normal drivers' parade. What is wrong with an electric truck, or whatever, driving us around? I think that's fine, but it is what it is. I have no influence on that."

Verstappen F1 rivals reveal Lego race thoughts

Reigning champ Lando Norris? Big fan. "If it's like Miami, of course, then I think whoever can make it back to the start line will be a winner already. So, I think it's a cool thing to do. It's different," he said.

"It's nice to, obviously when you're all together and you can have a little chitchat and see the fans when you're on the truck. But I think it's nice to do something different every now and then. So as long as it's safe and we all behave, which we shall, then it will be a jolly good ride!"

Lance Stroll, perhaps surprisingly, didn't seem excited about driving his fastest car of the 2026 season. “I’m indifferent," he admitted. "I’m not gonna lose sleep over it. I’m not going to wake up super early in the morning excited about it. Just another one of those drivers’ parades.”

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