F1 star Lewis Hamilton is set for a boost in his 2026 title fight, with Mercedes rivals Kimi Antonelli and George Russell facing engine penalties later this season.

Hamilton currently sits second in the 2026 drivers' standings on 169 points ahead of the second half of the campaign, 50 points adrift of Antonelli at the top, and nine ahead of Russell in third.

While Mercedes still have the dominant car and will be tough to beat this season, Hamilton's chances of beating his former team's drivers are increased by the fact that both Antonelli and Russell are set to exceed components of their power units as the season progresses.

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With new engine regulations this season, both drivers have suffered DNFs and had to consequently replace parts of their engines multiple times. Both drivers are now already on their fourth internal combustion engine (ICE), third energy store (ES) and third control electronics (CE).

All three of those are at the limit of what is allowed without penalty, with any further changes in those areas will result in the drivers receiving an unwanted punishment.

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Lewis Hamilton could profit from Mercedes penalties

In fact, such is their predicament, Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord has even admitted that it is inevitable that both Antonelli and Russell will take engine penalties this year.

"Looking at the number of power unit components already used, it's almost inevitable that both drivers will receive penalties at some point," Lord explained at the Hungarian Grand Prix, via Auto Motor und Sport.

Russell and Antonelli are both set for penalties.

Whenever a driver exceeds the number of power unit elements set out ahead of the season, they get hit with a grid penalty, the severity of which is determined by how many components have been changed.

If just one element is exceeded, the first time it happens, it is a 10-place grid drop, which means if multiple parts are replaced for a race, it could see either Russell or Antonelli sent to the back of the grid.

Of course, winning after such a penalty isn't impossible, but it would certainly leave the Mercedes stars facing an uphill battle to score as many points as possible, while Hamilton could profit out front and look to win without as much of a challenge from at least one, maybe two, of the fastest cars on the grid.

It remains to be seen at what stage of the season Antonelli and Russell take their punishments, but the fact the team admits it is now inevitable that they will do so is a big boost for Hamilton as he chases title number eight.

Whenever that time comes, the Ferrari star must take full advantage.

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