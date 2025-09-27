Max Verstappen’s GT3 race debut at the Nordschleife has led to talks of a challenge from F1 rival Lando Norris.

The four-time world champion obtained his DMSB Permit A in Germany two weeks ago, allowing him to compete in his Ferrari 296 GT3 at the Nurburgring on Saturday.

Verstappen’s foray into endurance racing has inspired a fellow F1 competitor to also dabble in different motorsport series in the future, with Norris expressing his wish to also branch out.

The Brit revealed he would ‘love to’ emulate Verstappen’s Nurburgring attempt one day, and also mentioned his interest in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

McLaren will join the World Endurance Championship in 2027, after the team unveiled their papaya Hypercar that will challenge in the series.

Speaking to media at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Norris revealed his thoughts on a Nordschleife debut of his own, saying: “I would love to.

“I saw Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] spoke about it the other day with Le Mans as well, with McLaren going to Le Mans. I would love it.

Will Norris follow Verstappen to endurance racing?

Norris has already contested a race in an endurance racing championship, taking on the 24 Hours of Daytona ahead of his F1 debut in 2018.

Alongside Fernando Alonso and Phil Hanson, Norris drove a Ligier JS P217-Gibson for United Autosports, where the trio finished 13th in their class.

“I'm not going to be in Formula 1 forever. I want to go and do other things and live my life – try other things, you know,” Norris continued.

“I'll enjoy my time in Formula 1. Whether it's a mix at some point of also doing some of the other races, I'm not sure. Or it might be when I retire from F1 that I try to do other things.

“I loved doing Daytona. I did it with Fernando, so it was a cool experience for me at the time. But whether it's Le Mans or Daytona or Sebring, whatever it might be. I want to go do other things. I think the main thing I probably will never do is oval racing, just not for me.”

