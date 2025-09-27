F1 team hold 'test' to replace 'expensive' diver

An F1 team has been holding private tests to decide whether to replace a driver deemed too ‘expensive’, according to a former champion.

Four teams remain undecided on their driver lineup for the 2026, with Red Bull, Mercedes, Racing Bulls and Alpine, all yet to announce who will compete at their respective teams.

While Pierre Gasly will remain at the Enstone-based outfit, after signing a contract extension until the end of the 2028 season, a question remains as to who his team-mate will be.

Franco Colapinto has endured a torrid season since his debut with Alpine in Imola, where he has failed to pick up a single point and been involved in costly crashes for the team - including one during the 2026 Pirelli tyre test and in Baku.

Alpine are currently last in the constructors’ standings, and if his 2025 performances are anything to go by, Colapinto is at risk of losing his seat next season.

Will Colapinto race for Alpine in 2026?

Speaking to OLBG,1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve questioned whether Colapinto would be replaced, especially as Alpine are keeping an eye on Paul Aron in several tests.

“We've seen that Franco Colapinto can be a very expensive driver. He's damaged a lot of cars,” Villeneuve said.

“Sometimes he can be quick. Aron is being tested a lot, so they know internally. We don't see it from the outside. We don't see all the testing that they’ve been doing. We don't actually know how quick he is, but the team knows.

“The question we have to ask is, is that second seat a pay seat or a talented driver seat? We're not sure what the approach is.”

Aron has already taken part in several FP1 sessions, twice with Sauber at Silverstone and the Hungaroring, then with Alpine in Monza.

While Aron did not exactly set the timesheets alight, the Estonian did keep his Alpine out of the barriers, which at this stage would be crucial for a team who can’t afford anymore damage.

