This could be very good news for Horner

Christian Horner's bid to return to F1 have been given a major boost with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem admitting that the next team to enter the sport "will be from China".

The 52-year-old Horner has been linked with a number of potential landing spots since his sacking by Red Bull last summer, including Alpine and Aston Martin.

But more recently the all-conquering team principal has been associated with a potential entry into the sport by Chinese automotive giant BYD.

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Horner was recently spotted at a BYD event in Cannes while vice-president Stella Li has also held initial talks with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“We are always in close contact,” she told media about her and Domenicali's rumoured meetings.

“I like Formula 1 because it’s about passion and culture, and people dream of being in Formula 1.”

Of Horner, Li added: “Yeah, he is a great guy, a good friend, we like him."

READ MORE: Rival F1 team boss spotted at Aston Martin as Alonso transfer rumours swirl

F1's 12th team 'will be from China'

Those Horner/BYD rumours will only intensify now then with those quotes from FIA president Ben Sulayem when speaking to media at Le Mans over the weekend.

Per The Athletic, he said: “We see with China, they said to me will you, or are you going to, add another 12th team as an expression of interest. It’s not about adding a team, it’s about adding the right team. And the right team, we can see it from China.”

Ben Sulayem says F1's 12th team will be from China.

F1's rules do allow for a 12th team to be added to the grid, with Ben Sulayem adding: “It’s not something of a secret. When I opened the expression of interest, everybody went against it. It was like, I don’t know, I did something (like) a criminal act,” he added.

“But definitely, the message has been said that if there is a team, it will be from China, hopefully.”

What is Christian Horner doing now?

Horner can now return to F1 via the terms of his settlement with Red Bull, but as yet has not found a suitable landing spot.

He was linked with a consortium looking to buy a 24% stake in Alpine, and is also understood to have held talks with billionaire Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll.

Horner has spoken openly of his desire to return not just as a team principal, but with a bigger role and a financial stake in the entire operation.

The Englishman has though taken his first major job since leaving F1, by becoming an advisor to London-based private equity find Oakley Capital. He will work with the fund in a bid to unlock more opportunities in sports.

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