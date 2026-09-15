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Christian Horner from Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner F1 return latest as crucial deadline triggers major opportunity

Christian Horner from Red Bull Racing — Photo: © IMAGO

Christian Horner F1 return latest as crucial deadline triggers major opportunity

The route back got a little bit easier

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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A key deadline has passed which triggers a major opportunity for Christian Horner in his quest to return to F1.

The 52-year-old Englishman has been on the sidelines since his controversial sacking by Red Bull in July 2025.

Horner had presided over a glorious era of success as team principal in Milton Keynes with the team winning eight Drivers' championships and six Constructors' titles.

Now he is free to return to the paddock after the terms of his reported £80million settlement expired, and all eyes are trained on where he might resurface.

While he has been linked again with Ferrari in recent days as speculation over the future of Fred Vasseur heats up, a move to Maranello would appear unlikely for one major reason. Horner's desire for a bigger role in his next team.

READ MORE: 'Lewis will never trust Charles again' - F1 journalist issues shocking Ferrari statement

Horner wants a bigger role in his next F1 team

The former Red Bull boss has been open about the fact he does not merely want to be a team principal next time around, but instead take on a meatier role - likely with an equity stake involved.

This would mirror the route taken by Horner's great paddock rival Toto Wolff at Mercedes - he still owns 28 percent of the team despite selling 5 percent for £230million late last year.

Right now Horner's most obvious route back - with equity involved - is Alpine with their investor Otro looking to offload a 24 percent stake.

A key deadline has just passed in that process, with Alpine's parent company Renault having the power to veto any potential buyer of that stake.

Renault veto period ends with Otro stake in focus

Per Alpine's Articles of Association - filed at the UK's Companies House - that veto had a three-year lifespan and that lifespan ended on September 7.

There are still some hurdles for a potential buyer to overcome, notably the potential asking price.

Otro purchased the Alpine stake back in 2023 for a price of $200million, valuing the team at $900million. Since then though the sport's popularity has skyrocketed.

Wolff and Mercedes were interested bidders earlier this year, but pulled out with Otro reportedly seeking $720million for their shares. That would represent a massive 360 percent return on their investment, and value the team at $3billion.

Wolff and Mercedes were interested in buying Alpine stake.
Wolff and Mercedes were interested in buying Alpine stake.

What is Christian Horner doing now?

Right now Horner has multiple significant projects ongoing, - including his first major role since leaving F1. He is advising London-based private equity house Oakley Capital on the sports investment market.

Horner is also preparing to release a tell-all book about his life in F1 - the memoir entitled 'Drive' will go on sale from October 22.

To co-incide with the book launch, Horner is going on a speaking tour of the UK to take in five venues starting on October 18.

READ MORE: Team fined for 'woman wearing shorts' at Spanish Grand Prix

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