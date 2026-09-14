'Lewis will never trust Charles again' - F1 journalist issues shocking Ferrari statement
'Lewis will never trust Charles again' - F1 journalist issues shocking Ferrari statement
Hamilton vs Leclerc, and the futureMake us your Google favorite
F1 insider Peter Windsor believes Lewis Hamilton will struggle to trust Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc again.
The Scuderia continue to wrestle with the issue of having two number one drivers and apparently no defined rules of engagement for how they race on track.
Frustration bubbled to the surface after the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort in late August, when Hamilton believed flawed strategy cost him a podium.
That frustration then boiled over after Monza last weekend when Leclerc and Hamilton made contact on Lap 1 of the Italian Grand Prix.
Afterwards Hamilton laid the blame squarely at Leclerc's feet, and the Monegasque later admitted responsibility for an incident which cost Lewis several positions.
While now we appear to have peace after both said the right things at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, the underlying issue surely remains.
It's an issue that former team manager turned journalist Windsor says he called right from the moment Hamilton put pen to paper on that $60million-per-year Maranello contract.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton concedes title as Sky Sports blame F1 driver for Madrid mess
Hamilton vs Leclerc drama so predictable - Windsor
Speaking to Cameron Cc on YouTube, he claimed: "Because Charles is so easy to read, it was so predictable that he was going to do that. If those two guys are near one other, side by side going into the first corner, for sure there's going to be a drama. Anybody with a racing brain would have predicted that.
"And Lewis for sure would have known that Charles is gonna do that and edge him out, I would have thought. I just don't know what he was thinking, was he suddenly thinking Charles was a different guy and was gonna give him loads of room?"
So how do Hamilton and Leclerc move forward after their latest drama? Windsor believes for one thing it will have been a grim moment of clarity for the seven-time world champion.
"I'm sure Lewis now will never trust Charles again, but it's taken a long time for the penny to drop," he claimed.
Windsor believes Ferrari were heading directly to the scene of the accident from the moment Hamilton agreed to move to Maranello, with Leclerc as his team-mate. Everything since then, none of it is in the least bit surprising.
"I'm a Charles fan, I'm a Lewis fan, I love both of them, I love watching both of them drive and I like them as people very much.
"But not in a million years would I ever put them in the same team together. Never.
"I would have kept Sainz and then replaced Charles if I wanted Lewis Hamilton that badly.
"Equally I would have kept Sainz with Charles but I would never put Charles with Lewis."
READ MORE: Team fined for 'woman wearing shorts' at Spanish Grand Prix
READ MORE: For f*** sake F1' - Top Gear legend goes in hard over 'petty rules' at 'stupid track'
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Toto Wolff says Ferrari 'looked like idiots' over Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc incident
- 9 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton concedes title as Sky Sports blame F1 driver for Madrid mess
- Today 11:26
F1 Spanish Grand Prix a 'total dud' as Government Minister issues damning Madring statement
- Today 13:55
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Toto Wolff says Ferrari 'looked like idiots' over Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc incident
Lando Norris lost the Spanish GP because he was too fast and that sums up sorry F1
'Lewis will never trust Charles again' - F1 journalist issues shocking Ferrari statement
Adrian Newey promises Aston Martin improvements at next F1 race with crucial upgrades
Latest News
Toto Wolff says Ferrari 'looked like idiots' over Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc incident
- 9 minutes ago
Lando Norris lost the Spanish GP because he was too fast and that sums up sorry F1
- 1 hour ago
'Lewis will never trust Charles again' - F1 journalist issues shocking Ferrari statement
- 2 hours ago
Adrian Newey promises Aston Martin improvements at next F1 race with crucial upgrades
- 3 hours ago
Former Sauber star stops racing to join the army
- Today 15:55
F1 Spanish Grand Prix a 'total dud' as Government Minister issues damning Madring statement
- Today 13:55
Most read
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
- 4 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- 12 september
F1 Qualifying Results: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole position at Italian Grand Prix
- 5 september
Ferrari have blown it again, only Christian Horner can fix this mess and the Lewis Hamilton problem
- 7 september
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton rival hit with penalty as Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen
- 6 september