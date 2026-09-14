'Lewis will never trust Charles again' - F1 journalist issues shocking Ferrari statement

F1 insider Peter Windsor believes Lewis Hamilton will struggle to trust Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc again.

The Scuderia continue to wrestle with the issue of having two number one drivers and apparently no defined rules of engagement for how they race on track.

Frustration bubbled to the surface after the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort in late August, when Hamilton believed flawed strategy cost him a podium.

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That frustration then boiled over after Monza last weekend when Leclerc and Hamilton made contact on Lap 1 of the Italian Grand Prix.

Afterwards Hamilton laid the blame squarely at Leclerc's feet, and the Monegasque later admitted responsibility for an incident which cost Lewis several positions.

While now we appear to have peace after both said the right things at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, the underlying issue surely remains.

It's an issue that former team manager turned journalist Windsor says he called right from the moment Hamilton put pen to paper on that $60million-per-year Maranello contract.

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Hamilton vs Leclerc drama so predictable - Windsor

Speaking to Cameron Cc on YouTube, he claimed: "Because Charles is so easy to read, it was so predictable that he was going to do that. If those two guys are near one other, side by side going into the first corner, for sure there's going to be a drama. Anybody with a racing brain would have predicted that.

"And Lewis for sure would have known that Charles is gonna do that and edge him out, I would have thought. I just don't know what he was thinking, was he suddenly thinking Charles was a different guy and was gonna give him loads of room?"

So how do Hamilton and Leclerc move forward after their latest drama? Windsor believes for one thing it will have been a grim moment of clarity for the seven-time world champion.

"I'm sure Lewis now will never trust Charles again, but it's taken a long time for the penny to drop," he claimed.

Windsor believes the penny will have dropped for Hamilton.

Windsor believes Ferrari were heading directly to the scene of the accident from the moment Hamilton agreed to move to Maranello, with Leclerc as his team-mate. Everything since then, none of it is in the least bit surprising.

"I'm a Charles fan, I'm a Lewis fan, I love both of them, I love watching both of them drive and I like them as people very much.

"But not in a million years would I ever put them in the same team together. Never.

"I would have kept Sainz and then replaced Charles if I wanted Lewis Hamilton that badly.

"Equally I would have kept Sainz with Charles but I would never put Charles with Lewis."

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