F1 Spanish Grand Prix a 'total dud' as Government Minister issues damning Madring statement

Spanish Government Minister Oscar Puente has labelled the first F1 Spanish Grand Prix at the brand new Madring circuit 'a total dud'.

The hype ahead of the first weekend of on-track action at the new 5.416km track promised excitement, thrills and spills, and high drama. It almost seemed too good to be true.

The reality was somewhat different as we were given an ultimately dull race with virtually no opportunities for overtaking.

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The result was eventually decided not by a moment of brilliance, but by the timing of a virtual safety car. Good for Kimi Antonelli, very bad for poor Lando Norris.

The fallout around the world has been considerable with most experts and fans bemoaning the lack of excitement, while some fans complained of poor facilities and organisation at the new circuit.

Even Williams star Carlos Sainz - an ambassador for the event - admitted "it's poor" as he spoke about safety concerns at the Madring.

This is not something which will just go away for F1 or the race's organisers - they have signed a 10-year agreement to race at the Madring at least through 2035.

Even ambassador Sainz was critical.

READ MORE: Norris takes down journalist in tense exchange: 'Did you even watch the race?'

Puente: Madring is 'Monaco 2 but faster'

The disappointment and anger at the product we all saw on Sunday afternoon even reached the corridors of power in Madrid.

Puente, Spain's Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, provided his take in response to a withering takedown on social media from Victor Abad, editor of Spanish F1 magazine FIUM.

Abad wrote: "The difference between the Circuit de Catalunya and the Madring is that the first was built to compete and this has been set up to rake in the cash.

"Congrats to the organisers for pulling this off, but of course it's clear that here the sporting side is the least of it. Boring races."

Puente was quick to respond, and he did not disagree with any of Abad's take. Instead he just found a different way of saying this was really, really bad.

"Without getting into political controversies, the Grand Prix itself has been a total dud, mainly due to a circuit design that makes overtaking impossible."

Puente then compared the new Madring circuit to the iconic Circuit de Monaco, which annual hosts the Monaco Grand Prix. Again, not in a positive way.

"It’s Monaco 2, but faster. A little train of cars from start to finish, and movement exclusively through strategy."

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READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton blasted by Sky F1 expert at Spanish Grand Prix - 'You just don't do that'

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