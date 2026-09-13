close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Carlos Sainz Jr.

F1 driver blamed by Sky Sports star as new Madring track flops - 'He was the ambassador'

Carlos Sainz Jr. — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 driver blamed by Sky Sports star as new Madring track flops - 'He was the ambassador'

Sainz under fire after Madring flop

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

F1's new Madring track came in for heavy criticism after Sunday's inaugural Spanish Grand Prix and Sky Sports pundit Nico Rosberg placed the blame squarely on one man.

Overtaking was at a premium - virtually impossible - as the 22 best drivers in the world locked horns for an eagerly-awaited showdown on the 5.416km circuit in the suburbs of Madrid.

The end result was a spectacle which many hardened observers found dull and uninspiring as Kimi Antonelli claimed victory to take another big step towards becoming world champion.

Afterwards 2016 world champion Rosberg discussed the nature of the track in his role on Sky Sports F1, when asked why the track produced so little wheel-to-wheel action.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster

Rosberg puts the blame squarely on Carlos Sainz

He believes some of the criticism must go to current Williams star Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard having acted as ambassador for the whole event.

He claimed: “Carlos Sainz was the ambassador, so we need to criticise Carlos Sainz and they need to revisit the track layout for next year and create one good overtaking opportunity. We need that on this track, because it’s just too hard to overtake.

Rosberg believes one battle illustrated his point perfectly as McLaren's Oscar Piastri tried in vain to overtake Alpine's Franco Colapinto for P7 in the closing stages.

“It was pretty shocking - Piastri on Colapinto for example. Piastri had fresh tyres and he could not get past and he was so much quicker. It’s just super hard to overtake here.”

Nico Rosberg - not impressed by Madring layout.
Nico Rosberg - not impressed by Madring layout.

Collins hopeful improvements will be made

Another Sky Sports analyst, race strategy guru Bernie Collins, believes it should not have needed Sainz to point out the issues with the current track layout.

“I don’t necessarily think it needed a driver to say that, did it? We all got here and we all looked at the track and said ‘that’s gonna be very difficult for overtaking'. So I think that there should have been something done to do that."

Collins is hopeful that with Madring already signed up for nine more years on the F1 calendar, changes will be made to make racing more exciting.

“Now they have been very open to say they will make changes going forward, they’re happy to make changes going forward - it’s not a permanent track.

“So one of those changes, I would hope, is that they’re going to make some differences in overtaking if they can.”

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton blasted by Sky F1 expert at Spanish Grand Prix - 'You just don't do that'

Related

F1 Carlos Sainz Spanish Grand Prix Nico Rosberg Madring

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

'For f*** sake F1': Top Gear legend goes in hard over 'petty rules' at 'stupid track'

'For f*** sake F1': Top Gear legend goes in hard over 'petty rules' at 'stupid track'

  • Just now
Lando Norris snaps at F1 official in cooldown room controversy: 'I do what I want'

Lando Norris snaps at F1 official in cooldown room controversy: 'I do what I want'

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster at Madring

Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster at Madring

  • Today 17:57
F1 Results Today: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at the Madring

F1 Results Today: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at the Madring

  • Today 16:39
Max Verstappen launches extraordinary rant after Lewis Hamilton incident

Max Verstappen launches extraordinary rant after Lewis Hamilton incident

  • 3 hours ago
FIA confirms penalty verdicts on Norris, Mercedes stars and more at F1 Spanish Grand Prix

FIA confirms penalty verdicts on Norris, Mercedes stars and more at F1 Spanish Grand Prix

  • Today 10:45

Just in

22:42
'For f*** sake F1': Top Gear legend goes in hard over 'petty rules' at 'stupid track'
21:57
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolf blasts 'bulls*** couch warriors' on Kimi Antonelli conspiracy
19:55
Lando Norris snaps at F1 official in cooldown room controversy: 'I do what I want'
18:56
Max Verstappen launches extraordinary rant after Lewis Hamilton incident
17:57
Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster at Madring
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 driver blamed by Sky Sports star as new Madring track flops - 'He was the ambassador' Spanish Grand Prix

F1 driver blamed by Sky Sports star as new Madring track flops - 'He was the ambassador'

1 hour ago
Max Verstappen launches extraordinary rant after Lewis Hamilton incident Spanish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen launches extraordinary rant after Lewis Hamilton incident

3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster at Madring Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster at Madring

Today 17:57
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after Spanish Grand Prix drama at Madring F1 Standings

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after Spanish Grand Prix drama at Madring

Today 16:53
Ontdek het op Google Play
x