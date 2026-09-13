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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Australia, 2026

Lewis Hamilton blasted by Sky F1 expert at Spanish Grand Prix - 'You just don't do that'

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Australia, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton blasted by Sky F1 expert at Spanish Grand Prix - 'You just don't do that'

Ant was not impressed by what Lewis did

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Lewis Hamilton came under heavy fire from Sky Sports F1 analyst Anthony Davidson for a high-profile incident during Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

The 41-year-old seven-time world champion was criticised by Davidson for the way he handled a crucial moment during Saturday's free practice 3 session at the Madring circuit.

Halfway through the one-hour session, Hamilton went straight on at El Parque, breaking off his front wing as he crashed into a barrier.

The British legend was able to reverse out and drive on, but with the front wing under his car he was told to stop by his Ferrari race engineer, Carlo Santi.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Spanish Grand Prix times and positions at Madring

Santi says stop the car, Hamilton drives on

However, despite Santi's request, Hamilton kept driving in an attempt to get back to the pits, before eventually stopping trackside. Once Lewis got the car moving again, Santi told him to 'stop the car' twice, Hamilton though responded by saying the 'car is going.'

Moments later, Santi told Hamilton again to 'stop the car in the safest place possible'.

Hamilton though said he would only stop the car if he couldn't reach the pits, replying: 'If I can make it back I will if I can't I will do it safely.'

Santi then told Hamilton that he had a puncture, which Hamilton acknowledged that he knew.

No action against Hamilton, fans split by verdict

F1's sporting regulations say that the punishment for not doing so ranges from a reprimand to a grid penalty. However, the stewards did not even decide to investigate Hamilton for the incident.

That lack of action split fans, with some citing Sergio Perez picking up a three-place grid penalty for a similar incident at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix.

Sky star Davidson unimpressed by Ferrari star's actions

Davidson was clearly unimpressed by what he was watching as the incident unfolded and Hamilton attempted to get his stricken Ferrari back to the pits for urgent repairs.

"Any young driver that is watching this right now, you don't do that. You just don't do that," said Davidson, who of course is also a development driver for Mercedes.

He continued on air: "That's what you could have tried to do [get back to the pits] but that rule is there for a reason.

"If it went under the car completely and jacked your front wheels up and there were marshals on the track.

Anthony Davidson was critical of Hamilton's actions.
Anthony Davidson was critical of Hamilton's actions.

“You’ve got to think of all these scenarios, and you can’t steer the car, and you run someone over because of it. It doesn’t matter if you’re a seven-time world champion or not; you can’t turn the car when your front wheels are off the ground.

“So, the rule is there for a reason. I’ve spoken to enough race directors and drivers, safety comes first. It has to when you’re in a scenario like that.”

Hamilton starts Sunday's race in Madrid (3pm local time, 2pm UK) from P4 on the grid - just ahead of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton explains how he lost pole position at Spanish Grand Prix

MADRING CIRCUIT GUIDE: Why F1's newest track is going to be WILD this weekend

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