F1 Results Today: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at the Madring

Full details from the first race at the Madring in Madrid

The 2026 F1 title race takes another twist today when the first ever Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit takes centre stage.

Lights out in the suburbs of Madrid is at 3pm local time (2pm UK, 9am Eastern) and we will bring you full results as this 5.416km track makes its official Grand Prix bow.

Lando Norris starts from pole position, a whisker ahead of championship leader Kimi Antonelli, while Lewis Hamilton is P4 and George Russell P6.

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Antonelli holds a 66-point lead over Mercedes team-mate Russell in the Drivers' standings going into this afternoon's race, with Hamilton a further 10 points back in third.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Spanish Grand Prix times and positions at Madring

2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix Results

Spanish Grand Prix results from the Madring will appear here:

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