F1 Results Today: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at the Madring
F1 Results Today: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at the Madring
Full details from the first race at the Madring in MadridMake us your Google favorite
The 2026 F1 title race takes another twist today when the first ever Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit takes centre stage.
Lights out in the suburbs of Madrid is at 3pm local time (2pm UK, 9am Eastern) and we will bring you full results as this 5.416km track makes its official Grand Prix bow.
Lando Norris starts from pole position, a whisker ahead of championship leader Kimi Antonelli, while Lewis Hamilton is P4 and George Russell P6.
Antonelli holds a 66-point lead over Mercedes team-mate Russell in the Drivers' standings going into this afternoon's race, with Hamilton a further 10 points back in third.
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Spanish Grand Prix times and positions at Madring
2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix Results
Spanish Grand Prix results from the Madring will appear here:
- 1.
- 2.
- 3.
- 4.
- 5.
- 6.
- 7.
- 8.
- 9.
- 10.
- 11.
- 12.
- 13.
- 14.
- 15.
- 16.
- 17.
- 18.
- 19.
- 20.
- 21.
- 22.
READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Amended F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA
- 47 minutes ago
FIA confirms penalty verdicts on Norris, Mercedes stars and more at F1 Spanish Grand Prix
- Today 10:45
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Amended F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA
F1 Results Today: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at the Madring
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders and how the Spanish Grand Prix impacts title race
Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari engine change at F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Ted Kravitz
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton blasted by Sky F1 expert at Spanish Grand Prix - 'You just don't do that'
- 22 minutes ago
Amended F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA
- 47 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at the Madring
- 1 hour ago
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders and how the Spanish Grand Prix impacts title race
- 1 hour ago
McLaren F1 boss makes astonishing admission over incredible Lando Norris pole lap
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari engine change at F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Ted Kravitz
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
- 4 september
F1 Qualifying Results: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole position at Italian Grand Prix
- 5 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- Yesterday 17:07
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton rival hit with penalty as Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen
- 6 september
Ferrari have blown it again, only Christian Horner can fix this mess and the Lewis Hamilton problem
- 7 september