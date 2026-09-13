Lewis Hamilton has conceded that his 2026 F1 title dream is now over after a disastrous Spanish Grand Prix for the Ferrari star at the new Madring circuit.

Hamilton's dream of a record eighth crown has been fading fast since the sport returned from its summer break, and the 41-year-old went into Sunday's race in Madrid trailing Mercedes' 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli by 76 points.

Any hopes of cutting into that deficit evaporated very quickly early at Madring as Hamilton began to report brake issues to his race engineer Carlo Santi on team radio.

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Having improved to P3 from a P4 starting position, Hamilton suddenly began to drop back through the field as he frantically told Santi: "I don't have any brakes".

With the situation worsening fast, Hamilton was told to make his way back to the pits, being forced to retire his SF-26 car after just seven laps of the scheduled 57.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton title dream OVER after Spanish Grand Prix catastrophe

Hamilton on brakes misery: 'I don't know where that's come from'

After getting out of his stricken Ferrari, Hamilton was interviewed by Craig Slater of Sky Sports, who asked whether the brake issues had caused him to hit the wall.

"Well, no, it's already basically before that braking for turn five," Hamilton responded.

"I hit the brake, the car started stopping, and then the pedal took a step, and then all of a sudden the car didn't decelerate as fast as it would normally, carrying a lot of speed in

"I just breeze brushed the barrier, and then after that the pedal came back, it was fine, and then I think a few corners later on the pedal went long, so I don't really know where that's come from. "

Hamilton concedes title to Antonelli and Mercedes

Hamilton was asked about the retirement, and how it impacts his fading hopes of that record eighth world title. He was brutally honest in response, conceding that he will not be claiming the biggest prize in the sport again in 2026.

"Him [Kimi] and Mercedes this year, I think they've they've done a phenomenal job, and and they deserve it."

Antonelli looks set for a first world title in 2026.

The early retirement for Hamilton is his first of the season and ends his impressive streak of being the only driver to complete every racing lap so far this season.

It also completed what was a miserable weekend for the British star at Madring. He had earlier crashed into the wall during Saturday's free practice 3 session.

Antonelli meanwhile went on to claim yet another victory in a golden season, and he now leads nearest challenger George Russell by 81 points while Hamilton is now a massive 101 adrift in third place.

2026 F1 Driver Standings after the Spanish Grand Prix Pos Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 292 2 George Russell Mercedes 211 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 191

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton blasted by Sky F1 expert at Spanish Grand Prix - 'You just don't do that'

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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