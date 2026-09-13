Lando Norris snaps at F1 official in cooldown room controversy: 'I do what I want'
Lando Norris snaps at F1 official in cooldown room controversy: 'I do what I want'
Norris was not impressed as he sipped a can of Coca-ColaMake us your Google favorite
If Lando Norris was already frustrated by finishing only third at Sunday's F1 Spanish Grand Prix, what happened in the cooldown room straight after definitely did not improve his mood.
The defending world champion had looked on course for a comfortable victory at the new Madring circuit as he led the race from pole position. But then an unfortunately-timed virtual safety car gave Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen cheap pit stops while he missed out.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton title dream OVER after Spanish Grand Prix catastrophe
Lando gets feisty in Coca-Cola row
Norris would eventually finish third, and afterwards he was in feisty mood when told by an F1 official that the can of Coca-Cola he was sipping in the cooldown room did not meet approved guidelines.
The 26-year-old McLarens star, visibly irritated, responded sharply and firmly as he snapped: "I just finished a race - I 'm allowed to drink what I would like. Thank you so much."
Why is Coke a big no-no for the cooldown room?
If you are wondering why this was such a big deal, especially given Norris had just completed a gruelling race in brutal temperatures, as ever it very likely comes back to money and marketing. Such is the world of F1 in 2026.
While Coca-Cola has a multi-year partnership with Norris' McLaren team, it is their big rival Pepsi which has a deal to be an official F1 partner. Nice bit of ambush marketing for the papaya squad!
To add to the embarrassment for that F1 official, Norris was sat in front of a branded backdrop for the sport's global champagne partner Moet & Chandon.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 driver blamed by Sky Sports star as new Madring track flops - 'He was the ambassador'
Max Verstappen launches extraordinary rant after Lewis Hamilton incident
Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster at Madring
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after Spanish Grand Prix drama at Madring
Latest News
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolf blasts 'bulls*** couch warriors' on Kimi Antonelli conspiracy
- 44 minutes ago
F1 driver blamed by Sky Sports star as new Madring track flops - 'He was the ambassador'
- 1 hour ago
Lando Norris snaps at F1 official in cooldown room controversy: 'I do what I want'
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen launches extraordinary rant after Lewis Hamilton incident
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster at Madring
- Today 17:57
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after Spanish Grand Prix drama at Madring
- Today 16:53
Most read
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
- 4 september
F1 Qualifying Results: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole position at Italian Grand Prix
- 5 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- Yesterday 17:07
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton rival hit with penalty as Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen
- 6 september
Ferrari have blown it again, only Christian Horner can fix this mess and the Lewis Hamilton problem
- 7 september