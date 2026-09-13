Lando Norris snaps at F1 official in cooldown room controversy: 'I do what I want'

Norris was not impressed as he sipped a can of Coca-Cola

If Lando Norris was already frustrated by finishing only third at Sunday's F1 Spanish Grand Prix, what happened in the cooldown room straight after definitely did not improve his mood.

The defending world champion had looked on course for a comfortable victory at the new Madring circuit as he led the race from pole position. But then an unfortunately-timed virtual safety car gave Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen cheap pit stops while he missed out.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton title dream OVER after Spanish Grand Prix catastrophe

Lando gets feisty in Coca-Cola row

Norris would eventually finish third, and afterwards he was in feisty mood when told by an F1 official that the can of Coca-Cola he was sipping in the cooldown room did not meet approved guidelines.

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The 26-year-old McLarens star, visibly irritated, responded sharply and firmly as he snapped: "I just finished a race - I 'm allowed to drink what I would like. Thank you so much."

Why is Coke a big no-no for the cooldown room?

If you are wondering why this was such a big deal, especially given Norris had just completed a gruelling race in brutal temperatures, as ever it very likely comes back to money and marketing. Such is the world of F1 in 2026.

While Coca-Cola has a multi-year partnership with Norris' McLaren team, it is their big rival Pepsi which has a deal to be an official F1 partner. Nice bit of ambush marketing for the papaya squad!

To add to the embarrassment for that F1 official, Norris was sat in front of a branded backdrop for the sport's global champagne partner Moet & Chandon.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster

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