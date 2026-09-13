close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are seen in a composite in front of an FIA logo

Max Verstappen launches extraordinary rant after Lewis Hamilton incident

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are seen in a composite in front of an FIA logo — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen launches extraordinary rant after Lewis Hamilton incident

These two come together again

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Max Verstappen may have finished second at Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix but that didn't stop the Red Bull star from launching a tirade during the race.

Now, we know the four-time world champion loves a moan, and if there is one subject he loves taking jabs at, it's the F1 and FIA rules and regulations.

When you combine those with his old title rival Lewis Hamilton then you have the recipe to make the Dutchman a touch angry.

It all stems from the race start at the new Madring circuit where starting P3 Verstappen was hoping to hold Hamilton off heading into turn one.

Instead, Hamilton darted past in the straight and Verstappen felt he had to take evasive action as they met at turn one, cutting the corner and taking the position back ahead of Hamilton.

Moments later, Verstappen then overtook Kimi Antonelli for P2, but his incident to cut the corner was noted by race control.

F1 HEADLINES: Alonso delivers Ferrari jab as F1 broadcast forced into apology

Max rages at Red Bull call

Before FIA stewards could hand out a penalty, his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase told Verstappen to let Hamilton pass, meaning he had to drop back two positions.

A furious Verstappen insisted he was in the right but soon followed his team request, which was then immediately followed by the notice that he was no longer under investigation - indicating that Red Bull's call was the correct one.

But Verstappen couldn't contain his anger from the cockpit, and when he passed a slowing Hamilton almost immediately, blasted his fury down the radio.

He said: "He can give me the position now, f***ng bullshit. F***ing mickey-mouse racing this is."

Max gets lucky

Fortune would favour Verstappen later when he was able to claim second as a result of pitting under the virtual safety car that gave him a faster pit-stop compared to normal racing conditions, something that was crucially not available to Norris who fell behind the Dutchman as a result.

After the race, Verstappen said: "Well I think looking at the race pace, for us I think it's a great result - Lando got unlucky with that VSC. For us today P2 is an incredible result, you could see how much Lando was catching me but around here you can't pass so I could keep him behind. For us, of course to be P2 is incredible.

"Just keep the car in the middle, I think that works well around here. Trying to keep the grip in the tyres, which I think was the hardest part of the final stint."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton title dream OVER after Spanish Grand Prix catastrophe

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton blasted by Sky F1 expert at Spanish Grand Prix - 'You just don't do that'

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari FIA

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster at Madring

Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster at Madring

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton RETIRES from Spanish Grand Prix after early Max Verstappen scrap

Lewis Hamilton RETIRES from Spanish Grand Prix after early Max Verstappen scrap

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari engine change at F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Ted Kravitz

Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari engine change at F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Ted Kravitz

  • Today 11:30
Lewis Hamilton blasted by Sky F1 expert at Spanish Grand Prix - 'You just don't do that'

Lewis Hamilton blasted by Sky F1 expert at Spanish Grand Prix - 'You just don't do that'

  • Today 14:45
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after Spanish Grand Prix drama at Madring

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after Spanish Grand Prix drama at Madring

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at the Madring

F1 Results Today: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at the Madring

  • 2 hours ago

Just in

17:57
Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster at Madring
16:53
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after Spanish Grand Prix drama at Madring
16:39
F1 Results Today: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at the Madring
15:44
Lewis Hamilton RETIRES from Spanish Grand Prix after early Max Verstappen scrap
14:45
Lewis Hamilton blasted by Sky F1 expert at Spanish Grand Prix - 'You just don't do that'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen launches extraordinary rant after Lewis Hamilton incident Spanish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen launches extraordinary rant after Lewis Hamilton incident

16 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster at Madring Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster at Madring

1 hour ago
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after Spanish Grand Prix drama at Madring F1 Standings

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after Spanish Grand Prix drama at Madring

2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at the Madring Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at the Madring

2 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x