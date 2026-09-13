These two come together again

Max Verstappen may have finished second at Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix but that didn't stop the Red Bull star from launching a tirade during the race.

Now, we know the four-time world champion loves a moan, and if there is one subject he loves taking jabs at, it's the F1 and FIA rules and regulations.

When you combine those with his old title rival Lewis Hamilton then you have the recipe to make the Dutchman a touch angry.

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It all stems from the race start at the new Madring circuit where starting P3 Verstappen was hoping to hold Hamilton off heading into turn one.

Instead, Hamilton darted past in the straight and Verstappen felt he had to take evasive action as they met at turn one, cutting the corner and taking the position back ahead of Hamilton.

Moments later, Verstappen then overtook Kimi Antonelli for P2, but his incident to cut the corner was noted by race control.

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Max rages at Red Bull call

Before FIA stewards could hand out a penalty, his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase told Verstappen to let Hamilton pass, meaning he had to drop back two positions.

A furious Verstappen insisted he was in the right but soon followed his team request, which was then immediately followed by the notice that he was no longer under investigation - indicating that Red Bull's call was the correct one.

But Verstappen couldn't contain his anger from the cockpit, and when he passed a slowing Hamilton almost immediately, blasted his fury down the radio.

He said: "He can give me the position now, f***ng bullshit. F***ing mickey-mouse racing this is."

Max gets lucky

Fortune would favour Verstappen later when he was able to claim second as a result of pitting under the virtual safety car that gave him a faster pit-stop compared to normal racing conditions, something that was crucially not available to Norris who fell behind the Dutchman as a result.

After the race, Verstappen said: "Well I think looking at the race pace, for us I think it's a great result - Lando got unlucky with that VSC. For us today P2 is an incredible result, you could see how much Lando was catching me but around here you can't pass so I could keep him behind. For us, of course to be P2 is incredible.

"Just keep the car in the middle, I think that works well around here. Trying to keep the grip in the tyres, which I think was the hardest part of the final stint."

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