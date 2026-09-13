F1 News Today: Fernando Alonso delivers Ferrari jab as F1 broadcast forced into apology
F1 News Today: Fernando Alonso delivers Ferrari jab as F1 broadcast forced into apology
All the latest news on race day at the MadringMake us your Google favorite
Fernando Alonso has taken a sly pop at Ferrari's decision to hold a filming day at the Madring before the first ever F1 race at the brand new track.
The Scuderia are the only team to have got some time in on the Spanish Grand Prix circuit, albeit a bare 200km on a freshly surfaced track which will drive very differently this weekend.
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F1 broadcaster apologises after Lando Norris' Spanish Grand Prix interview
David Coulthard was forced into an apology on live TV immediately after Spanish Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.
Coulthard was interviewing surprise polesitter Lando Norris after the Brit jumped out of his McLaren, with the clearly hyped-up driver letting a little bit of foul language slip out.
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Max Verstappen engineer holds F1 paddock meeting with McLaren boss
Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase has been spotted hanging out with his new employer at the Spanish Grand Prix this week.
Lambiase has agreed a contract to move to McLaren at the start of 2028, continuing in his Red Bull role alongside Verstappen for the time being this season as his existing contract continues.
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F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
Lando Norris took pole position for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix with a brilliant late lap at the brand new Madring.
The Brit had looked a little way off the pace of the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers earlier in the weekend – and, indeed, earlier in qualifying – but in his McLaren edged out Kimi Antonelli by just 11 thousandths of a second in the dying moments of the session.
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Mercedes F1 boss reveals Spanish GP tyre concern: 'Our strategy chief said six stops'
Toto Wolff has admitted his Mercedes team were stunned at the levels of tyre degradation at the new F1 Spanish Grand Prix track in Madrid.
This weekend marks the first time F1 has visited the newly built Madring circuit, leaving teams with minimal, if any data, to work with at the track.
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