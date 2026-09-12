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Piastri during FP1 at the Madring

F1 on US TV: How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend live and FREE

Piastri during FP1 at the Madring — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 on US TV: How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend live and FREE

All the US TV details for the action from Madrid

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

The 2026 F1 calendar moves on to the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend and US fans can watch all the action live with a FREE option as well.

The wild new Madring circuit hosts the race for the first time in the suburbs of Madrid, and you should expect a ton of thrills and spills.

Apple TV is the new stateside rights holder for F1 in 2026, after replacing ESPN in a five-year deal worth a staggering $750million.

ESPN typically took the Sky Sports broadcast feed for its own coverage until Apple outbid them for the new rights cycle, but viewers can now choose between the Sky Sports crew and the F1 TV feed, shown as the 'main' feed on Apple. There are also onboard cameras for all 22 cars, a data tracker and a track map to enjoy during the live sessions.

Here's how you can watch the action unfold in Madrid this weekend at no expense via the streaming service's free trial option.

MADRING CIRCUIT GUIDE: Why F1's newest track is going to be WILD this weekend

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix for free

US F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch Spanish Grand Prix weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

What time does the F1 Spanish Grand Prix start?

The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix starts at 3pm local time on Sunday September 13 (9am Eastern, 8am Central, 6am Pacific).

How much does F1 cost on Apple TV?

The cost is $12.99 per month with that seven-day free trial available for new subscribers.

Where can I watch Apple TV?

The 2026 season is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro and Mac. It can also be viewed via popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others; Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices; Chromecast with Google TV; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; and at tv.apple.com.

F1 presenters on Apple TV

On the 'main' F1 TV feed, presenter Laura Winter will be live from the paddock with former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe, Lawrence Barretto, and Chris Medland. They'll be joined by former W Series race winner Alice Powell and presenter Ariana Bravo, all returning from 2025.

Alex Jacques takes the lead on race commentary with former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, with Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle and Sam Collins all contributing.

There are a couple of new additions as well for 2026 - namely Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.

READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

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