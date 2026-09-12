Max Verstappen delighted with Red Bull after superb Spanish Grand Prix qualifying
Max Verstappen delighted with Red Bull after superb Spanish Grand Prix qualifying
Max lines up on P3 and in contention for winMake us your Google favorite
Max Verstappen was very pleased with his third-place finish in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.
The Dutch driver put in a solid performance throughout the session, although he now faces Lando Norris starting from pole and championship leader Kimi Antonelli waiting in line behind him on race day.
In Q1, Verstappen smartly preserved a set of red tires by opting for the yellow compounds, and that decision paid off as his lap time proved more than sufficient.
The Red Bull star continued his strong form in Q2 by setting the fastest time, and during the top-ten qualifying he improved from a fifth-best time in his first run to a third-best time in his second.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton blasted by F1 rival as Verstappen names potential Red Bull replacement
Verstappen satisfied
After the session, Verstappen had nothing but positive remarks. "I think it was a very good qualifying session for us. To be to be third, I think is a great result," he said.
He also praised his team: "We made the car feel quite quite decent in in qualifying, and I could attack corners the way I liked. So yeah, for usI think this qualifying is a is a very good result."
READ MORE: Massive crash at F1's new Madring circuit as car bursts into flames
READ MORE: Ferrari boss hits back at Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 broadcaster apologises after Lando Norris' Spanish Grand Prix interview
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions
F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Madrid
Latest News
Max Verstappen engineer holds F1 paddock meeting with McLaren boss
- 18 minutes ago
F1 broadcaster apologises after Lando Norris' Spanish Grand Prix interview
- 56 minutes ago
Max Verstappen delighted with Red Bull after superb Spanish Grand Prix qualifying
- 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- 2 hours ago
George Russell 'working on' answer to Kimi Antonelli pace as title slips away
- Today 15:28
F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions
- Today 13:56
Most read
Why is this the last Dutch Grand Prix? F1 organisers confirm emotional KO for iconic circuit
- 23 august
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august
Top Sky Sports F1 stars absent at Dutch Grand Prix
- 23 august
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
- 4 september
F1 Qualifying Results: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole position at Italian Grand Prix
- 5 september
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton rival hit with penalty as Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen
- 6 september