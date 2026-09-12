F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions
F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions
All the times from F1 Spanish Grand Prix final practice at the MadringMake us your Google favorite
Final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix saw another lengthy red flag period for a Lewis Hamilton crash, after Friday saw Arvid Lindblad's Racing Bulls in the barrier.
Hamilton went head-first into the barriers at the final corner after about 25 minutes of the session, ending his practice time (despite a perhaps misguided attempt to bring his car back around to the pits) and pausing proceedings for some time.
The session clock kept ticking down for some 20 minutes under red flag conditions while barrier repairs took place, before the session was officially paused and the clock stopped in order to preserve some crucial track time for teams at the brand new circuit.
That stoppage lasted another 15 minutes, leaving drivers and teams raring to go when the track was finally opened – with qualifying simulation runs galore in the final 15 minutes.
The session ended with another heavy impact, Ollie Bearman bringing out the second red flag of the afternoon with a high-speed spin into the wall around Turns 10 and 11.
Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time of the afternoon once again, leading the timing sheets from Charles Leclerc and the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, with Max Verstappen rounding out the top five.
READ MORE: Hamilton crashes at Spanish GP as red flag stops running
Spanish Grand Prix FP3 times
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:32.797s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.166s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.189s
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.236s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.375s
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.702s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|+1.105s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.136s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.487s
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.491s
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.549s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.633s
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.684s
|14
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.708s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|+1.768s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+2.174s
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+2.223s
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2.667s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.773s
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+3.644s
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3.873s
|22
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|N/A
Is there F1 today?
Qualifying is next up on Saturday, September 12 at 16:00 (local time) and 15:00 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.
READ MORE: Ferrari boss hits back at Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
MADRING CIRCUIT GUIDE: Why F1's newest track is going to be WILD this weekend
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