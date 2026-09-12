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Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, generic, Spanish GP, 2026, Madrid

F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions

Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, generic, Spanish GP, 2026, Madrid — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions

All the times from F1 Spanish Grand Prix final practice at the Madring

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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Final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix saw another lengthy red flag period for a Lewis Hamilton crash, after Friday saw Arvid Lindblad's Racing Bulls in the barrier.

Hamilton went head-first into the barriers at the final corner after about 25 minutes of the session, ending his practice time (despite a perhaps misguided attempt to bring his car back around to the pits) and pausing proceedings for some time.

The session clock kept ticking down for some 20 minutes under red flag conditions while barrier repairs took place, before the session was officially paused and the clock stopped in order to preserve some crucial track time for teams at the brand new circuit.

That stoppage lasted another 15 minutes, leaving drivers and teams raring to go when the track was finally opened – with qualifying simulation runs galore in the final 15 minutes.

The session ended with another heavy impact, Ollie Bearman bringing out the second red flag of the afternoon with a high-speed spin into the wall around Turns 10 and 11.

Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time of the afternoon once again, leading the timing sheets from Charles Leclerc and the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, with Max Verstappen rounding out the top five.

READ MORE: Hamilton crashes at Spanish GP as red flag stops running

Spanish Grand Prix FP3 times

F1 Spanish Grand Prix FP3 times
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:32.797s
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.166s
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.189s
4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.236s
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.375s
6 George Russell Mercedes +0.702s
7 Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.105s
8 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.136s
9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.487s
10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.491s
11 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.549s
12 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.633s
13 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.684s
14 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.708s
15 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1.768s
16 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.174s
17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.223s
18 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.667s
19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.773s
20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.644s
21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.873s
22 Alex Albon Williams N/A

Is there F1 today?

Qualifying is next up on Saturday, September 12 at 16:00 (local time) and 15:00 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

READ MORE: Ferrari boss hits back at Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

MADRING CIRCUIT GUIDE: Why F1's newest track is going to be WILD this weekend

Chris Deeley
Written by
Chris Deeley - Editor
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Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Kimi Antonelli Spanish Grand Prix Ollie Bearman Madring

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