F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions

All the times from F1 Spanish Grand Prix final practice at the Madring

Final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix saw another lengthy red flag period for a Lewis Hamilton crash, after Friday saw Arvid Lindblad's Racing Bulls in the barrier.

Hamilton went head-first into the barriers at the final corner after about 25 minutes of the session, ending his practice time (despite a perhaps misguided attempt to bring his car back around to the pits) and pausing proceedings for some time.

The session clock kept ticking down for some 20 minutes under red flag conditions while barrier repairs took place, before the session was officially paused and the clock stopped in order to preserve some crucial track time for teams at the brand new circuit.

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That stoppage lasted another 15 minutes, leaving drivers and teams raring to go when the track was finally opened – with qualifying simulation runs galore in the final 15 minutes.

The session ended with another heavy impact, Ollie Bearman bringing out the second red flag of the afternoon with a high-speed spin into the wall around Turns 10 and 11.

Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time of the afternoon once again, leading the timing sheets from Charles Leclerc and the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, with Max Verstappen rounding out the top five.

READ MORE: Hamilton crashes at Spanish GP as red flag stops running

Spanish Grand Prix FP3 times

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Qualifying is next up on Saturday, September 12 at 16:00 (local time) and 15:00 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

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