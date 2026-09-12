Mercedes F1 boss reveals Spanish GP tyre concern: 'Our strategy chief said six stops'
Mercedes F1 boss reveals Spanish GP tyre concern: 'Our strategy chief said six stops'
Six stops? SIX!Make us your Google favorite
Toto Wolff has admitted his Mercedes team were stunned at the levels of tyre degradation at the new F1 Spanish Grand Prix track in Madrid.
This weekend marks the first time F1 has visited the newly built Madring circuit, leaving teams with minimal, if any data, to work with at the track.
With the new asphalt track offering a smooth layout for drivers, not much tyre wear was expected but Wolff admitted Mercedes had issues managing tyre temperatures and wear, speaking of an incredible 'eight tenths of degradation per lap.'
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Wolff: Strategist said six pitstops
Wolff told Sky Sports: "At the beginning it was tricky because the track has so much grip, even though it is completely new asphalt.
"And interestingly, we have the opposite problem to what we expected. We can't quite get the tyre up to temperature. It takes a lap and then it gets a little better. But of course, the tyre degradation is incredible, because of the grip."
The level of tyre wear was something Wolff claimed he'd 'never seen before', saying his chief strategist opened up on the possibility of six pit-stops, before revising with his own prediction.
Wolff added: Our strategy chief said six stops. But I think in the end it will be one stop."
Mercedes dominating F1 title battle
Mercedes are looking to take a vice grip on the championship this weekend after a perfect weekend in Monza where they recorded a one-two finish led by Kimi Antonelli.
The Italian leads the drivers' championship by 66 points in front of team-mate George Russell, who in turn is 10 points ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.
Mercedes lead Ferrari by 122 points in the constructors' championship heading into the remaining 10 races of the campaign.
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