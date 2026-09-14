F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with all penalties applied at Madring
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with all penalties applied at Madring
The final results from the MadringMake us your Google favorite
The final results of the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix are officially in the books after Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli took another massive step towards becoming world champion for the first time.
The 20-year-old Italian was the main benefactor when a virtual safety car allowed him a cheap pit stop when running in second, but saw race leader Lando Norris (McLaren) agonisingly miss out.
The end result was a comfortable victory for Antonelli while a frustrated Norris came home in third behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
It was a disastrous day for Ferrari's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton as he became the first retirement of the day with brake issues.
There is only one penalty to report with Alpine's Pierre Gasly getting a five-second sanction for speeding in the pit lane. That did not impact the Frenchman's P12 finishing position.
READ MORE: Verstappen launches extraordinary rant after Hamilton incident
F1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2026
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:34:23.754
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+4.351
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+5.089
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+29.116
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+29.829
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|+86.746
|7
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+94.281
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+95.839
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1 lap
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1 lap
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1 lap
|12
|*Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1 lap
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|+1 lap
|15
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1 lap
|16
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+1 lap
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+2 laps
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3 laps
|DNF
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|LAP 46
|DNF
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|LAP 33
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|LAP 14
|DNF
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|LAP 7
* Pierre Gasly was given a 5-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.
Fastest Lap: George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:35.587 on lap 49.
When is the next F1 race?
The 2026 F1 calendar sees us move on to Baku next for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The on-track action unusually begins on Thursday September 24 with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix taking place on Saturday September 26. This is to avoid clashing with the country's Remembrance Day, which takes place on Sunday September 27.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton title dream OVER after Spanish Grand Prix catastrophe
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton concedes F1 title after Spanish Grand Prix disaster
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