'For f*** sake F1': Top Gear legend goes in hard over 'petty rules' at 'stupid track'

Top Gear legend Tiff Needell has unleased a brutal attack on F1 after the inaugural F1 Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit on Sunday.

The hype around the 5.416km track's debut on the calendar was off the charts in the countdown to race weekend, but what we got was not everybody's cup of tea.

With overtaking virtually impossible, Sunday's race delivered little incident save for an early Lewis Hamilton/Max Verstappen skirmish and Hamilton's subsequent retirement.

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The one big talking point was race leader Lando Norris seeing his victory hopes disappear in a matter of seconds thanks to a badly-timed (for him) virtual safety car.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton title dream OVER after Spanish Grand Prix catastrophe

Needell fumes after VSC nightmare for Norris

The VSC - which came out when Aston Martin's Lance Stroll retired from the race - allowed second-placed Kimi Antonelli and third-placed Max Verstappen to take cheap pit stops, but came too late for McLaren star Norris to pit on the same lap.

By the time Norris completed nearly another lap under VSC conditions, green flag racing was resumed meaning the world champion missed out on saving crucial race time by pitting under the VSC. He pitted anyway, but a slow stop of seven seconds exacerbated his nightmare and put him out of contention for the win.

The whole incident left racing driver turned TV presenter and former Top Gear host Needell absolutely raging, and he wasted no time sharing his frustration on social media.

He stormed: "For f*** sake F1 You have to adapt your petty rulebook to some common sense.

Norris endured a VSC nightmare at the Madring.

"If you call VSC as the leader passes the Pits you keep the stupid thing going till he's also had the opportunity to stop and not simply give the race to second place on the stupid track you approved!"

Madring weekend 'a Monumental mess'

The end result was another race win for Antonelli as he surges towards a first world title, while Norris was condemned to finish just behind Verstappen in third.

That VSC nightmare for Norris was not the only complaint for Needell - he felt it was merely symptomatic of a weekend where the goal of making money was put above the need to deliver exciting racing.

He later added: "@F1 this weekend has just been a 'Monumental' mess - and they've committed to nine more years of it.

"But doubtless there were more than a million spectators over three days and they've lured them into spending ridiculous ticket prices so at least [F1 CEO Stefano] Domenicali will he happy."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton blasted by Sky F1 expert at Spanish Grand Prix - 'You just don't do that'

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