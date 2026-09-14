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Hamilton in red Ferrari hoodie and yellow 2026 British GP cap holding Sky Sports F1 mic

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton concedes title as Sky Sports blame F1 driver for Madrid mess

Hamilton in red Ferrari hoodie and yellow 2026 British GP cap holding Sky Sports F1 mic — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton concedes title as Sky Sports blame F1 driver for Madrid mess

All the fallout post Madring!

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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Lewis Hamilton has conceded that his 2026 F1 title dream is now over after a disastrous Spanish Grand Prix for the Ferrari star at the new Madring circuit.

Hamilton's dream of a record eighth crown has been fading fast since the sport returned from its summer break, and the 41-year-old went into Sunday's race in Madrid trailing Mercedes' 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli by 76 points.

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F1 driver blamed by Sky Sports star as new Madring track flops - 'He was the ambassador'

F1's new Madring track came in for heavy criticism after Sunday's inaugural Spanish Grand Prix and Sky Sports pundit Nico Rosberg placed the blame squarely on one man.

Overtaking was at a premium - virtually impossible - as the 22 best drivers in the world locked horns for an eagerly-awaited showdown on the 5.416km circuit in the suburbs of Madrid.

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F1 Results Today: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at the Madring

Kimi Antonelli took another huge step towards winning the 2026 F1 world championship after securing victory at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Mercedes star was not without fortune though, as he was running behind McLaren pole sitter Lando Norris before a virtual safety car caused by Lance Stroll's retiring Aston Martin turned the race on its head at the Madring.

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Lando Norris snaps at F1 official in cooldown room controversy: 'I do what I want'

If Lando Norris was already frustrated by finishing only third at Sunday's F1 Spanish Grand Prix, what happened in the cooldown room straight after definitely did not improve his mood.

The defending world champion had looked on course for a comfortable victory at the new Madring circuit as he led the race from pole position. But then an unfortunately-timed virtual safety car gave Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen cheap pit stops while he missed out.

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Max Verstappen launches extraordinary rant after Lewis Hamilton incident

Max Verstappen may have finished second at Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix but that didn't stop the Red Bull star from launching a tirade during the race.

Now, we know the four-time world champion loves a moan, and if there is one subject he loves taking jabs at, it's the F1 and FIA rules and regulations.

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