How long can he go on?

Fernando Alonso has been playing games with the F1 media throughout the weekend of the Spanish Grand Prix but he may have finally let some details slip out over his future.

The 45-year-old has been toying with the prospect of retiring from F1, unhappy with his Aston Martin team's poor performance, as well as the current F1 rules and regulations which he believes has reduced the input of a driver's skill piloting an F1 car.

Such is how seriously the two-time world champion's retirement threats are being taken, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem announced with an urgent tone that he would be doing all he can to keep Alonso in F1 and ensure he exits the sport on a high.

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Speaking ahead of the Madring weekend, he explained that keeping his F1 future quiet was just 'nice this way'.

But Alonso was a little bit more, and I mean only a little bit more, engaging with fans on the same issue at a supporters event in Madrid. As the crowd chanted 'one more year', he gave a rather unconvincing yes - a start, but a more concrete response was perhaps desired.

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Alonso: If I stay it's more than one year

That's exactly what Spanish media got after the Madring race, where Alonso's Aston Martin struggled to a 17th place finish and two laps down.

Quizzed on what would keep him in F1, Alonso claimed that if he did renew it wouldn't be just for a single season.

"Renew. I have to decide it", Alonso said.

"And if I renew, I won't do it for just one year anyway, and I'll keep going for many more. I'll stop when I feel slower than the others. That moment hasn't arrived yet."

The first race at the Madring proved an uneventful one outside of a race changing virtual safety car that allowed Kimi Antonelli to take advantage at the detriment of Lando Norris to win in front of Max Verstappen and the McLaren driver.

Alonso vs Sainz at the Madring

Down the order, Alonso pulled off one of the only genuine overtakes of the race when he passed Cadillac's Sergio Perez, but wasn't as lucky when he battled with Spanish compatriot Carlos Sainz.

After Sainz shut the door on the move, Alonso's pleas over the radio eventually led to the Williams driver copping a five second penalty.

Alonso said: No, I didn't touch him, they sent me into the wall at 340 km/h. This time they penalized him with five seconds, other times they didn't.

Sainz defended his move saying Alonso's radio calls encouraged the FIA stewards to punish, adding that 'it is what he wanted.'

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