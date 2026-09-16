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Max Verstappen and GP walk through the paddock at the Belgian GP

Max Verstappen's 'GP' replacement confirmed as new race engineer to take over at Red Bull

Max Verstappen and GP walk through the paddock at the Belgian GP — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen's 'GP' replacement confirmed as new race engineer to take over at Red Bull

A new voice in Max's ear on team radio

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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The end of an era is fast approaching at Red Bull with Max Verstappen's new race engineer set for his full race debut in place of Gianpiero Lambiase.

Verstappen knew he would be losing long-time ally Lambiase no later than 2028 after he signed a contract earlier this year to join rivals McLaren.

Since that date Red Bull have been planning to fill not one but two roles - Lambiase is also their Head of Racing as well as Verstappen's race engineer.

'GP' was in Max's ear on team radio for all four of his world championship years, but very soon he will pass the torch to a new voice.

'MAX vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge

Tom Hart to take over for three races in 2026

Lambiase will be replaced as race engineer by Tom Hart, who almost left the team earlier this year. He was about to join Williams to become race engineer for Alex Albon in 2027, before Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies intervened.

Now, after that late U-turn, Hart is all set to take over the plum job advising Verstappen during sessions on track.

Hart recently took over race engineer duties from 'GP' for a practice session during the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, and per respected Dutch outlet De Telegraaf he will do the same at the upcoming Azerbaijan in Baku.

Then comes the acid test for Hart as he is slated to take over fully from Lambiase for three races before the end of the 2026 season - the US Grand Prix in Austin, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos and the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Tom Hart is to become Verstappen's new race engineer.
Tom Hart is to become Verstappen's new race engineer.

Red Bull have also already filled the Head of Racing role with former Aston Martin man Tom McCullough signed up to join from 2027.

When will Lambiase start work for McLaren?

With McCullough and Hart now lined up for their new jobs, all eyes turn to when Lambiase will actually start work for McLaren.

While the terms of his transfer state 'not later than 2028', Dutch reports suggest McLaren CEO Zak Brown is close to agreeing a definitive transition date with Mekies.

Brown is keen to avoid a scenario where Lambiase potentially spends a full year sitting on the sidelines on gardening leave before he is able to start wearing papaya.

READ MORE: Lando Norris under fire over Coke controversy: 'He shouldn't have done it'

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Gianpiero Lambiase

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