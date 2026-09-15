Red Bull F1 star mocked for shocking hazard perception score in UK driving test
Red Bull F1 star mocked for shocking hazard perception score in UK driving test
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Imagine being stopped at a junction and looking over at the car beside you only to see it's a real-life Formula 1 driver in charge of the other car looking back at you.
Two things are wrong in this scenario. One, Arvid Lindblad has not yet passed his driving test in the UK, so he would have to be in the passenger seat. Two, Arvid Lindblad probably is not looking back at you because his hazard perception is so poor; he hasn't even noticed you.
The F1 star has been a junior driver for Red Bull since 2021, finally making his debut as a full driver this year with Racing Bulls at just 18 years of age. He first drove a Formula 1 car last year in practice at the British Grand Prix, with the FIA granting him his Super License as a 17-year-old following a request from Red Bull.
Unfortunately for the now 19-year-old, Red Bull cannot submit a request to the UK government to allow him to bypass any of the requirements for a regular British driving licence to allow him to travel on the roads and motorways of Great Britain, so like everybody else, he had to sit his UK theory test.
Posting on his Instagram stories, Lindblad confirmed he had passed his theory test with the caption "easy dub". He redacted his driver licence number and certificate number in the photo, but perhaps he should have hidden his scores as well.
ARVID FINALLY PASSED HIS THEORY!!!! EVERYONE CHEER!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zIEzv8w6g2— َ (@wdcarvid) September 14, 2026
In the multiple choice section, he did reasonably well, scoring 46 out of a possible 50, getting questions wrong about vulnerable road users, motorway rules, road and traffic signs, and safety and your vehicle. The required score to pass was 43, so he did not quite smash that section.
Lindblad's low theory test score provokes online response
But his hazard perception score left a lot to be desired. Needing a 44 to pass, Lindblad just scraped through with 52 out of 75, even scoring 0 points on one of the clips shown.
The hazard perception test shows short video clips where you have to notice dangers on the road, like tractors coming out of gates rather than Kimi Antonelli ignoring track limits. Perhaps if one of the videos had shown Carlos Sainz being released early in the pitlane, Lindblad would have scored higher.
Some of the commenters on social media were not impressed with his score, with one X user saying 'easy dub and he did worse than me when i failed my first time' and another claiming 'Kinda expected full marks from the professional driver ngl.'
'BROTHER 52 OUT OF 75???' was one incredulous response, and somebody else questioned how he made it to Formula 1 at all with those scores '52/75 on hazard perception... And he's in F1. Wow.. there's a liability.'
He now must sit and pass his practical test in the next two years to get his full UK driving licence. Hopefully he will remain more aware of his surroundings during that!
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