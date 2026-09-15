Lewis Hamilton was back on track for Ferrari this morning (Tuesday) less than 48 hours after his disastrous DNF at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion saw his 2026 title hopes die at the new Madring circuit when he retired early in the 57-lap race.

The 41-year-old Hamilton reported brake issues just a few laps into the event as he raced in third place behind Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli. He quickly dropped back through the field before being forced to retire.

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It was Hamilton's first DNF since the Brazilian Grand Prix of 2025, and ended his streak of completing every single racing lap of 2026 to date. And scoring points in every race so far this season.

Hamilton and Ferrari's downturn in fortunes has been significant in recent races - after Silverstone on July 5 he trailed championship leader Antonelli by just 32 points. Now, just five races later, the gap is 101.

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Hamilton returns to the track in Imola

The British star got a very swift opportunity today (Tuesday September 15) to blow the cobwebs off after that huge disappointment when he returned to the track in a Pirelli tyre test at Imola.

The test is part of Pirelli's program to prepare F1 tyres for the 2027 season, and Hamilton was in action during the morning session at the iconic circuit. His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc will take over in the afternoon.

Racing Bulls will also take part in the test and they will be on track at Imola on Wednesday (September 16).

Imola of course could very soon be back on the F1 calendar - it is heavily tipped to stage the final race of this season should the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix be cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. As of now they are both still planned to remain on the 2026 calendar, but the situation is fluid.

Hamilton hits the track in Imola!



The Briton is driving the Ferrari SF-26 as part of the Pirelli test. Leclerc is set to take over in the afternoon.#F1 #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/inqHwxtAMA — Jacopo Rava (@JacopoRava04) September 15, 2026

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