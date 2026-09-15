Lewis Hamilton rushed back into action by Ferrari after F1 Spanish Grand Prix disaster
Lewis Hamilton rushed back into action by Ferrari after F1 Spanish Grand Prix disaster
The Scuderia are in action at Imola todayMake us your Google favorite
Lewis Hamilton was back on track for Ferrari this morning (Tuesday) less than 48 hours after his disastrous DNF at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion saw his 2026 title hopes die at the new Madring circuit when he retired early in the 57-lap race.
The 41-year-old Hamilton reported brake issues just a few laps into the event as he raced in third place behind Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli. He quickly dropped back through the field before being forced to retire.
It was Hamilton's first DNF since the Brazilian Grand Prix of 2025, and ended his streak of completing every single racing lap of 2026 to date. And scoring points in every race so far this season.
Hamilton and Ferrari's downturn in fortunes has been significant in recent races - after Silverstone on July 5 he trailed championship leader Antonelli by just 32 points. Now, just five races later, the gap is 101.
F1 HEADLINES: 'Lewis will never trust Charles again' as Wolff weighs in on Ferrari fallout
Hamilton returns to the track in Imola
The British star got a very swift opportunity today (Tuesday September 15) to blow the cobwebs off after that huge disappointment when he returned to the track in a Pirelli tyre test at Imola.
The test is part of Pirelli's program to prepare F1 tyres for the 2027 season, and Hamilton was in action during the morning session at the iconic circuit. His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc will take over in the afternoon.
Racing Bulls will also take part in the test and they will be on track at Imola on Wednesday (September 16).
Imola of course could very soon be back on the F1 calendar - it is heavily tipped to stage the final race of this season should the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix be cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. As of now they are both still planned to remain on the 2026 calendar, but the situation is fluid.
Hamilton hits the track in Imola!— Jacopo Rava (@JacopoRava04) September 15, 2026
The Briton is driving the Ferrari SF-26 as part of the Pirelli test. Leclerc is set to take over in the afternoon.#F1 #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/inqHwxtAMA
READ MORE: Ferrari launch investigation after Lewis Hamilton retirement
READ MORE: Christian Horner F1 return: Crucial deadline triggers massive opportunity
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: 'Lewis will never trust Charles again' as Wolff weighs in on Ferrari fallout
- 49 minutes ago
F1 photographer 'placed in chokehold' by security at Madring as new footage sparks outrage
- 22 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 champion Lando Norris under fire over Coke controversy: 'He shouldn't have done it'
Red Bull F1 star mocked for shocking hazard perception score in UK driving test
Lewis Hamilton rushed back into action by Ferrari after F1 Spanish Grand Prix disaster
Red Bull F1 boss admits 'painful and difficult' Max Verstappen decision
Latest News
F1 photographer 'placed in chokehold' by security at Madring as new footage sparks outrage
- 22 minutes ago
F1 News Today: 'Lewis will never trust Charles again' as Wolff weighs in on Ferrari fallout
- 49 minutes ago
F1 champion Lando Norris under fire over Coke controversy: 'He shouldn't have done it'
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull F1 star mocked for shocking hazard perception score in UK driving test
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton rushed back into action by Ferrari after F1 Spanish Grand Prix disaster
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari launch Lewis Hamilton investigation after F1 legend's world title dream dies
- Today 09:50
Most read
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
- 4 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- 12 september
F1 Qualifying Results: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole position at Italian Grand Prix
- 5 september
Ferrari have blown it again, only Christian Horner can fix this mess and the Lewis Hamilton problem
- 7 september
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton rival hit with penalty as Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen
- 6 september