BBC confirm huge live coverage deal for FIA championship

The FIA World Rally Championship has announced a landmark deal for the BBC to broadcast live coverage of every round of the series from 2027 through 2029.

The new deal will see the BBC have live coverage of five live stages plus the power stage from every rally, hour-long highlight packages, and expanded coverage of Rally Scotland as the WRC returns to the UK for the first time since 2019.

2027 will be the first time since 2001 that the BBC has held WRC rights, having lost them to Channel 4 for the 2002 season. Since then, fans have had to bounce around somewhat to watch the WRC – with TNT Sports/BT Sport having the live stage rights since 2014, and ITV taking over the highlights from Channel 5 in 2020. Welsh viewers have also had S4C's coverage available to them.

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With just one round of the 2026 season left after Rally Saudi Arabia was cancelled this week, Welshman Elfyn Evans looks likely to become WRC's first British champion since Richard Burns in 2001, leading by 17 points heading into Rally Sardinia at the start of October.

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BBC Scotland, BBC Cymru Wales and BBC Northern Ireland will collaborate on the coverage, with BBC Nations director Rhuanedd Richards saying: “This is a fantastic addition to our sports portfolio with teams across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland coming together to bring audiences one of the world's most thrilling motorsport championships.

"The World Rally Championship combines elite sporting competition with dramatic locations and compelling stories, making it a natural fit for the BBC.

"The return of Rally Scotland to the WRC calendar is particularly exciting and we look forward to capturing all the thrills and excitement for audiences when it kicks off next year.”

WRC Promoter CEO Eric Boullier added: “Our partnership with the BBC marks an important step in our strategy to grow the WRC’s reach and visibility in the UK. The BBC is one of the country’s most trusted and influential media organisations, and its powerful combination of television, digital and social platforms gives us a unique opportunity to reconnect with existing rally fans while introducing the championship to a new generation.

"With Rally Scotland joining the calendar next year, the timing could not be better to strengthen the WRC’s presence in such an important and historic market for rallying.”

Motorsport UK CEO Hugh Chambers, whose organisation is behind Rally Scotland, said: “Bringing the World Rally Championship back to the UK is a major moment for our sport, and this BBC agreement gives it the national platform it deserves.

"Free-to-air coverage will help us reach long-standing fans, welcome new audiences and show why the WRC’s return in 2027 is such an important step for British motorsport.”

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