Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff admits George Russell title hopes have all but gone

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has voiced his unwavering support for George Russell, even as the British driver endures a particularly challenging stretch in Formula 1.

Before the season began, Russell was hailed as the frontrunner for the championship. Today, however, he finds himself trailing his teammate by 81 points.

Still, Wolff claims that these setbacks are far from insurmountable for a driver once considered the season’s top contender.

Article continues under video

The contrast within the team was stark at the Spanish Grand Prix on Madrid’s Madring street circuit.

Although Antonelli made it back-to-back wins in Monza, Russell could only trail in fifth.

With nine races still remaining, Russell conceded after the Spanish round that his championship dream was effectively over, saying: “I don't think I'm in contention anymore.”

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed

More to come from Russell

Wolff is far from counting Russell out...but for the future only. As far as 2026 goes, the Mercedes chief has all but done just that.

Though he reminded everyone of the remarkable feats the Brit has already achieved, and how there is a better driver ready to challenge Antonelli in the future.

“You can have good races, bad races, good years and bad years, but we're talking about the driver that has won everything that you could have potentially won before,” Wolff explained to Autosport.

George Russell has been no match for Kimi Antonelli

“Every single karting championship, Formula 3 in his rookie year, Formula 2 in his rookie year, went into the Williams. We're talking about the top driver.

“We need to find out what is it for him to be able to unleash that potential and of course, there's the psychological side. If you have a run like him this year, you're taking a beating.

“But the great ones, they recover. And I think that George has all it needs to fight for championships and even if that one has maybe sailed, there will be more.”

Kimi's calm approach

Meanwhile, Antonelli now leads the championship proceedings, a dramatic reversal from last season, when Russell finished fourth in the standings, holding a 169-point lead over his debuting team-mate.

Despite Antonelli’s recent dominance on the track, Wolff is confident the Italian driver will remain level-headed off the circuit.

"Kimi from his personality, so grounded, 100 per cent racer, not distracted from anything outside, super family situation and that's why I see no risk that he's losing the plot because he's so dominant,” the Mercedes chief said of his young driver.

“He doesn’t overthink it. The way he balances youthful energy with the maturity needed behind the wheel is what matters. When Kimi tells himself not to focus on the championship, that’s exactly where his mind goes.”

“I promise you he's not thinking about it. The way this kid is able to compartmentalise and be the young kid and then get into the car and be the mature racing driver, that's why if Kimi says to himself, I'm not thinking about the championship, he's not thinking about the championship.

READ MORE: Martin Brundle claims he would AXE Alonso at Aston Martin

'MAX vs 100' RESULTS: Final times and positions as Verstappen makes 64 overtakes on LAP ONE

Related