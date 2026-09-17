Mercedes star makes F1 comeback as Alpine complete massive signing
Mercedes star makes F1 comeback as Alpine complete massive signing
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Alpine have announced the hiring of former Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott, after years out of the sport.
Elliott, the Enstone team confirmed on Thursday, has joined the team as their new chief technical officer, bringing 23 years of experience in the sport after spells at McLaren and Renault before moving to Mercedes in 2012.
The experienced aerodynamicist had taken over as Mercedes' technical director from James Allison in 2021, before switching roles with Allison in April of 2023 and becoming the team's chief technical officer. He left the team six months later.
In a short statement announcing Elliott's hiring, Alpine said that he will 'lead and oversee the technical and engineering functions at the team’s factory at Enstone'.
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Alpine bringing in aero expert with 'proven track record'
"He has a proven track record in the sport," they added, "having contributed to an impressive eight constructors’ and eight drivers’ championships. Elliott’s arrival at Enstone strengthens the team’s technical capabilities as the team looks to build on the improved performances on track and close the gap to the top four teams."
At the time of his departure from Mercedes in 2023, Elliott said: “I have decided that now is the right time to make my next step beyond Mercedes – first to pause and take stock, after 23 years of working flat-out in this sport, and then to find my next challenge.
"I would like to thank my team-mates for a fantastic 12 seasons together and wish them every success for the years to come.”
His former boss Toto Wolff added: “Mike has been one of the pillars of the team’s achievements over the past decade, and it’s with truly mixed feelings that we say goodbye to him today.
"Mike is a fiercely intelligent technical brain and a great team-player; he has made a strong contribution not just to winning racing cars but also to building the culture of our team.
"But on the other side, it’s clear that he’s ready for new adventures beyond Mercedes – so I know this is the right step for him to take, too. He leaves the team today with our thanks for the effort, commitment, and expertise he has brought to the team over the past 11 years – and our very best wishes for the future.”
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