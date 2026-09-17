F1 champion announces racing return for historic event
F1 champion announces racing return for historic event
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Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel will be back behind the wheel for a race in 2027.
The German was among the first drivers announced for the 2027 Race of Champions, which will be held in Wellington, New Zealand, the first time the iconic event has visited the country.
Vettel is a Race of Champions veteran, having won the Nations' Cup six times in a row for Germany alongside Michael Schumacher between 2007 and 2012, and has returned multiple times since then without the Ferrari legend.
The former Red Bull man has won seven Nations' Cups in total (including one with Pascal Wehrlein in 2017) and one individual title, beating Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen in the final in 2015.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen gets first race win of 2026 and gets green light for series switch
Vettel: I asked organisers for New Zealand location
Vettel spoke about the event's move to Wellington for next year, saying: “Before ROC Sydney I went for a first quick visit to New Zealand and was blown away by the beauty of the country, so I told the organisers jokingly can you please bring the next ROC to New Zealand.
"I am really looking forward to competing against so many other champions from across the globe at the Race of Champions in Wellington in January and get a chance to visit more of New Zealand.”
He'll be joined at the event by current Cadillac F1 driver Valtteri Bottas, who added: “Race Of Champions is such a special and exciting event and I’m so happy that it’s back again.
"I can’t wait to compete in Wellington, New Zealand, with all the other drivers from different categories, racing on the same track, in different types of cars, which makes ROC really spectator friendly.
"ROC New Zealand is going to be another exciting race with great atmosphere both for us drivers and the fans. Also personally I feel it’s really good to drive something during the off-season and there is no better place to do it than at ROC, so I’m really looking forward to January!”
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