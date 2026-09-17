Lewis Hamilton releases statement after Ferrari F1 replacement claims
Lewis Hamilton releases statement after Ferrari F1 replacement claims
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Lewis Hamilton has hit back at claims he has been trying to replace personnel inside Ferrari as his and the team's season continue to implode.
For much of this campaign, Hamilton and Ferrari have been considered as chief challengers to Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes in the drivers' and constructors' championships respectively.
But having been 32 points behind Antonelli after landing a Silverstone podium in July, Hamilton hasn't finished in the top three since, retiring at the most recent event in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, his first DNF of the season.
Now Hamilton is 101 points behind the Italian, leaving him and Ferrari's hopes of ending the team's championship drought stretching back to 2008 all but extinguished.
Basically, it's that time of the season where Ferrari do some soul searching, a process that had already started following the Italian Grand Prix earlier in September.
A clash between Hamilton and Charles Leclerc led to the 41-year-old saying that the team needed to implement a code-of-conduct between the team's drivers, something that team boss Fred Vasseur did not act on.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen gets first race win of 2026 and gets green light for series switch
Hamilton denies replacement claims
That brings us to this week when an Italian publication claimed Hamilton was trying to make changes at Ferrari to get them more in line with the operation he had at Mercedes where he won six world titles.
The publication also noted that Hamilton's relationship with Vasseur had become more strained and 'no longer what it once was.'
Many publications have since reported these claims as Hamilton wants people 'sacked' at Ferrari, but the seven-time world champion has quickly released a statement claiming otherwise.
Posting a message on his Instagram stories with an image of Ferrari crew, Hamilton has since denied claims he is looking to change personnel at the team.
The Ferrari star said: "I've seen some of the stories that have gone out and I want to clear it up here. I've never asked for anyone on my team to be replaced.
"Everyone I work with works hard every day, and their dedication is what moves us forward.
"I always try to empower and lift people to be the best versions of themselves or at least see the best in themselves.
"I may not always achieve that but it's my intention and what I'm here to do. We all work together and that will continue."
Hamilton's Ferrari change
Hamilton has already had a crucial change made at Ferrari during his two years at the team.
After a tough first season, a decision was made to move his race engineer Riccardo Adami to another department after the two struggled to communicate and gel with each other during the season.
Since then, Hamilton has been a lot happier with his new race engineer Carlo Santi as he looks to mould Ferrari into a winning team again.
READ MORE: Controversial F1 race director Michael Masi lands top job
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