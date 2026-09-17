Cadillac F1 owner completes huge team sale for big profit as investigation continues

Cadillac F1 owner Mark Walter has officially completed the sale of his 12.8 per cent stake in Chelsea Football Club.

The American businessman and his fellow co-owner Todd Boehly, who also owned 12.8 per cent of the west London club, both sold to majority owners Clearlake Capital, it was confirmed on Wednesday night.

Walter, who owns the new Cadillac F1 team through his company TWG Global, has had an eventful few months, much of which has played out publicly with heavy media coverage.

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It was revealed in late July that the 66-year-old is under federal investigation regarding the insurance business which made him much of his fortune, a report which coincided with his stunning sale of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team.

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Walter sales and investigation set tongues wagging

The sale of the Lakers for $12.5bn just a year after Walter bought the franchise for $10bn, coupled with the federal investigation, led many to speculate that more of his sports teams (including Cadillac, the LA Dodgers and NASCAR's Spire Motorsports) could be on the block.

That is a notion that TWG Global have pushed back hard against, releasing a defiant statement last month to that effect, but the sale of a second part of Walter's sporting empire in a two month span will do little to calm the nerves.

BBC Sport report that Boehly and Walter sold their stakes for a combined sum in the region of £1bn, putting Walter's cut at around £500m.

Based on him buying his 12.8 per cent stake when the club was sold in 2022 for £2.5bn, that works out to a profit in the region of £180m.

That matches up with his Lakers sale in July, in which he bought and fairly quickly sold a sizeable stake in a sports team for – crucially – a reasonably large profit margin (around 55 per cent for Chelsea, and 25 per cent over a single year for the Lakers).

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