Lewis Hamilton links up with Kim Kardashian to leave all his Ferrari troubles behind

Lewis Hamilton found the perfect cure for his F1 ills this week - a romantic getaway with superstar girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Forty-one-year-old Lewis and 45-year-old Skims founder and TV reality behemoth Kim have been dating since late January, when the news broke they had spent a weekend together at high-end resort in the UK's Cotswolds.

Since then their romance has grown to the point where they regularly share updates about their time together to their hundreds of millions of fans on social media.

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The couple enjoyed a Hawaii vacation with Kim's family during the F1 summer break and they even got a puppy together - adorable Golden Retriever Halo.

Kim has even been seen at F1 races supporting Lewis this season - she made her paddock debut in the most glamorous of settings at the Monaco Grand Prix in June.

Kim supported Lewis at the Monaco Grand Prix.

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Hamilton season going south at Ferrari

The recent weeks have been difficult ones at work for Hamilton as his 2026 F1 title challenge has faded badly due to recent results on track.

The latest misfire for the Ferrari superstar came in last Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix when he was an early retirement with brake issues. That left him a massive. 101 points behind Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli in the Drivers' standings.

These subpar results come at a time when tensions at Maranello appearing to be rising amid Hamilton's claims that the team has no rules of engagement for its drivers.

These are difficult times for Lewis at Ferrari.

Lewis and Kim first in Lake Como, now Paris

If Lewis needed consoling in recent weeks he has found the perfect avenue in the shape of some romantic getaway time with Kim.

The couple were recently pictured on a trip to Lake Como, and this week they jetted to Paris for a stayaway in the 'City of Love'.

On Tuesday night the couple were captured arriving at Ferdi restaurant for dinner with Kim wearing a black lace dress and Lewis ditching his Ferrari red for a brown sweater, brown pants and a brown beret.

The couple were then expected to spend Wednesday evening at a Celine Dion concert in the city after again enjoying dinner together.

Hamilton, who had spent Tuesday testing for Ferrari at Imola, returns to F1 action next week at the Abzerbaijan Grand Prix.

The action in Baku starts one day early on Thursday September 24 with the Grand Prix on Saturday September 26 to avoid clashing with Azerbaijan Remembrance Day on Sunday September 27.

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