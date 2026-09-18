Kimi and Ferrari is going to be a talking point forever by the way

Kimi Antonelli has refused to rule out a move to Ferrari but admits it won't be happening soon.

The Italian has enjoyed a tremendous season at Mercedes, winning eight races to put him on the cusp of winning the F1 title in just his second campaign.

At just 20 years old, Antonelli is causing a storm in his homeland as he steps closer to becoming the country's first world champion since the great Alberto Ascari in 1953.

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For a country that otherwise puts all its allegiance behind Ferrari, 2026 has been a conflicting one for the tifosi on whether they should be supporting an Antonelli title push, or a Ferrari one.

Of course the best option for them would be for Antonelli to move to Ferrari and given his domination of this season, speculation on if he would move to Maranello will always be on the table, no matter how good his Mercedes is (and it's damn good.)

It would be silly to suggest Antonelli isn't thinking of driving for Ferrari. He's Italian, it would be very strange if he wasn't. But he does admit that he isn't going anywhere until he has paid back Mercedes' loyalty even if he wasn't ruling out a Ferrari move.

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Antonelli refuses to rule out Ferrari

"I'm happy where I am now," Antonelli told auotmoto.it

"I'm very happy to be at Mercedes, also because I feel I have a debt to repay them for all the opportunities they've given me.

"They believed in me when I was just 12 years old. They've accompanied me on this journey of growth, and I hope to achieve many successes with them in the future.

"Then we'll see. I'm not ruling anything out, but today the goal is to win as many as possible with Mercedes.”

Kimi Antonelli's path to Ferrari is currently blocked by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Antonelli is out of contract at Mercedes at the end of the season but there is no urgency to renew his deal right now, with no options elsewhere.

Ferrari is locked out with Lewis Hamilton likely keen to continue until likely 2028 and Charles Leclerc who this year signed a new Ferrari deal until 2030.

Who was the last Italian F1 driver for Ferrari?

The last Italian driver to drive for Ferrari was Giancarlo Fisichella, who left Force India for the final five races of the 2009 season in place of another Italian Luca Badoer.

Badoer was axed after just two grands prix having stepped in for Felipe Massa who had a season ending injury at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Fisichella failed to score a point despite recording a couple of top 10 finishes, with 2009 being the last season of only the top eight scoring points.

The Roman admitted at the time that even if the move didn't work out for him, he could never have turned down a dream move to join Ferrari.

He said: "This one - the chance to be a Ferrari driver was the dream of my life and even if they [his former team] can win the next five races, I would make the same decision. I want to be a Ferrari driver for the rest of the season."

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