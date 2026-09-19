Ferrari make big decision on exciting F1 prospect
Ferrari make big decision on exciting F1 prospect
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Long-time Ferrari Driver Academy prospect Dino Beganovic will leave the programme in 2027, according to reports.
However, that doesn't mean that the Swedish-Bosnian driver will be uncoupling from the team. In fact, GPBlog report that he will remain with Ferrari as a test and development driver going forward.
Beganovic, who won his first F2 race of the year and second of his career last time out at the Madring, will likely leave the series at the end of his second full season when it wraps up in December, although it's unclear where he'll go next.
Ferrari, as both the report and all available evidence suggest, don't see him as a likely candidate for a future in F1 – focusing their efforts on team-affiliated drivers like Ollie Bearman and Rafael Camara, who could very well end up as team-mates at Ferrari customer team Haas next season.
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Camara one of Ferrari's top F1 prospects
Beganovic has popped up in an F1 car twice during the 2026 season, stepping in for FP1 sessions in Barcelona (replacing Lewis Hamilton) and Austria (replacing Charles Leclerc).
The 22-year-old appears to have been well and truly leapfrogged in the team's F1 future considerations by young Camara though, who recently tested with Haas as they audition candidates to replace Esteban Ocon for the 2027 season.
At around the same time as the August test – in which both Camara and McLaren youngster Leonardo Fornaroli impressed – Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur said: “We are supporting Rafael massively. It’s not just about financial support. We provided financial backing, but we also invested heavily in training with older cars for him this year.
"The cost of that is far, far higher than the financial support itself. To prepare him as best as possible for next week’s test and the upcoming season, Haas – as a partner – will try to find the best way to bring him into F1 next year.”
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