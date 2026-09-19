Ferrari unveil stunning race suit for upcoming F1 race - for one of their drivers only

Ferrari have unveiled a special all-black race suit and hat for Charles Leclerc at an upcoming race.

The team unveiled the Monegasque driver's striking look on their social media on Friday, calling it 'a suit that embodies a night under the Singapore lights'.

Not for the first time, it appears that only one of the Scuderia's drivers will wear an alternate suit for the race – with Lewis Hamilton completely absent from the team's posts and pictures announcing the suit and Leclerc's limited edition cap.

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That was also the case in Monaco this year, where Leclerc wore an all-white race suit and matching helmet while his veteran team-mate raced in traditional Ferrari red.

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The Singapore Grand Prix will be held next month on October 11th, a typically glamorous night race also known for its stifling temperatures and large monitor lizards which occasionally run across the track.

Ferrari will be hoping that things will have calmed down somewhat around their team by the time they turn up to Marina Bay next month, after a well-publicised on-track spat between their drivers at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month.

That led to a sit-down between Leclerc and Hamilton between that race and the next weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, with the former later: "We spoke with Lewis. We've always had a great relationship. I have a lot of respect for Lewis. I told him, in Turn 2, I didn't behave the way I should have and the way a team-mate should.

"It happens when you are super motivated, Lewis is super motivated and I'm super motivated and we all try to do our best. Sometimes you go too far, which I did, and we will retune that in order for it to not happen again in the future."

Hamilton, for his part, added: "I think what's great is that there was no shying away from having a discussion. We sat face to face, just him and I, and talked about it and we were just both open and honest and we squashed it and we can move on.

"I think that shows the maturity from him and I think it's healthy. It's a relationship we have built over time. Of course, there's going to be frustrations and I'm sure there'll be more times where we're close because we're very close in pace. We both want to win just as much as each other and we both want to do well for the team as well."

A suit that embodies a night under the Singapore lights ??

Charles’ Limited Edition Singapore Cap - Available on 05.10.26 pic.twitter.com/SllwpznVyc — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 18, 2026

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